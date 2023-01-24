ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean Payton ‘still in play’ for 2 teams

Sean Payton seemed at one point like he would almost certainly be back coaching with an NFL team next season, but there have been numerous reports over the past week that he is leaning toward remaining at FOX. That is not a done deal yet, according to one NFL insider. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media... The post Report: Sean Payton ‘still in play’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKRC

'Who Dey Nation' nuns cheer on the Bengals with prayers and rap

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There’s a special group of Bengals fans who are among the most faithful. They went to their very first game ever this past season. But they didn’t pay for the tickets because they have taken a vow of poverty. The Carmelite Daughters of Elias live...
WKRC

Casual, professional gamblers hope to cash in on the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a mission all season to get back to the Super Bowl. And now Las Vegas says they are no longer underdogs. Since online sports betting became legal earlier this year, several sportsbooks say Ohio has come to play in a big way.
WKRC

No such thing as getting too 'wrapped-up' in the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are few limits to what Bengals fans will do to show their team spirit, especially with the orange and black just one game away from a second straight Super Bowl. You might say, there's no such thing as getting too "wrapped up" in the Bengals. Nick...
WKRC

Bengals punter spends his day off visiting his old school

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The Bengals had a day off Tuesday from their preparations for Sunday’s AFC championship game. One Bengal decided to return to his old school. Punter Drue Chrisman stopped by to see the students and teachers at Saint Lawrence School. Chrisman is a Lawrenceburg native and...
WKRC

Bengals tight end Hurst named finalist for NFL award

NEW YORK (AP/WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera are the three finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. The league on Wednesday announced the finalists for the 12th annual award. It’s designated...
