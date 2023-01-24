Read full article on original website
WKRC
More of America rooting for Bengals to advance to Super Bowl than any other team left
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More states across America are rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl than any of the other three teams left in the NFL playoffs. A Twitter study using geo-tagged data revealed the team every state is rooting for in Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship games.
Cincinnati mayor rips Patrick Mahomes in proclamation, jokes Joe Burrow is Mahomes' father ahead of title game
Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The two will face off in the AFC championship for the second year in a row.
WKRC
WATCH: Bengals QB Burrow, coach Taylor preview AFC title game against Chiefs
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor previewed the upcoming AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. You can watch on Local 12 Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Burrow won his fifth playoff start last week against Buffalo, joining Russell Wilson (six) and Ben...
Report: Sean Payton ‘still in play’ for 2 teams
Sean Payton seemed at one point like he would almost certainly be back coaching with an NFL team next season, but there have been numerous reports over the past week that he is leaning toward remaining at FOX. That is not a done deal yet, according to one NFL insider. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media... The post Report: Sean Payton ‘still in play’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKRC
'Who Dey Nation' nuns cheer on the Bengals with prayers and rap
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There’s a special group of Bengals fans who are among the most faithful. They went to their very first game ever this past season. But they didn’t pay for the tickets because they have taken a vow of poverty. The Carmelite Daughters of Elias live...
49ers fans hang team shirt on Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia
If Eagles fans needed any other reason to get fired up for the NFC title game against the 49ers, some San Francisco fans seem to have temporarily defaced the iconic monument.
WKRC
Casual, professional gamblers hope to cash in on the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a mission all season to get back to the Super Bowl. And now Las Vegas says they are no longer underdogs. Since online sports betting became legal earlier this year, several sportsbooks say Ohio has come to play in a big way.
WKRC
Burrow finalist for AP MVP, but Taylor and coordinators snubbed in their categories
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award, but head coach Zac Taylor and coordinators Brian Callahan and Lou Anarumo were snubbed as finalists in their categories. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver...
WKRC
No such thing as getting too 'wrapped-up' in the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are few limits to what Bengals fans will do to show their team spirit, especially with the orange and black just one game away from a second straight Super Bowl. You might say, there's no such thing as getting too "wrapped up" in the Bengals. Nick...
WKRC
Bengals punter spends his day off visiting his old school
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The Bengals had a day off Tuesday from their preparations for Sunday’s AFC championship game. One Bengal decided to return to his old school. Punter Drue Chrisman stopped by to see the students and teachers at Saint Lawrence School. Chrisman is a Lawrenceburg native and...
WKRC
Cappa, Williams still out for Bengals; Mahomes goes full again for Chiefs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Neither Bengals guard Alex Cappa nor tackle Jonah Williams practiced again on Thursday, and while head coach Zac Taylor still didn't rule them out for Sunday's AFC Championship at Kansas City it's becoming more and more unlikely they will play. Cappa hasn't practiced nor played since suffering...
WKRC
Bengals tight end Hurst named finalist for NFL award
NEW YORK (AP/WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera are the three finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. The league on Wednesday announced the finalists for the 12th annual award. It’s designated...
WKRC
Bills GM on Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was gracious toward the Bengals, the Cincinnati community and all the medical personnel in the days following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Paycor Stadium, but his words came across less than kind a couple of days after the Bengals ended the Bills' season.
WKRC
'I'm gonna play confident in my abilities': Burrow demeanor sets him apart from other QBs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As evidenced by his performance in last week's AFC Divisional Round Playoff game at Buffalo neither snow nor sleet affected Joe Burrow nor does any other negative factor seem to bother him either. It's his demeanor in just about any situation that sets Burrow apart from almost...
