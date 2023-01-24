ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Limestone Bitcoin mine trial expected before fall

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvGCZ_0kOto7Ks00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against utility BrightRidge and Bitcoin mine operator Red Dog Technologies will likely go to trial before this fall, the county attorney told county commissioners Monday night.

Commissioners voted overwhelmingly Nov. 28 to reject a settlement proposal that would have allowed Red Dog to build a new Bitcoin mine at the Washington County Industrial Park to replace one in Limestone that started operating in late 2020.

Commissioners sued BrightRidge in November 2021 , claiming the mine didn’t meet zoning requirements and that no permit for it had been granted. BrightRidge leases property to Red Dog next to its Bailey Bridge Road substation in the New Salem community and it was BrightRidge that initially applied for a rezoning to allow what it said would be a “blockchain data center.”

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

GRIID Infrastructure, Red Dog’s parent company, was the planned user of the space and a Bitcoin mine is a type of blockchain data center, but county commissioners were never told about a Bitcoin mine or a user other than BrightRidge when the utility applied for the rezoning in February 2020.

The lawsuit came months after residents near the mine complained of its noise in May 2021. The mine has continued to operate throughout the duration of the lawsuit.

Wilkinson talked at greater length with commissioners in a closed executive session Monday night. She did say in response to a question from Commissioner Richard Tucker that “the lawsuit that Washington County filed was never dismissed while settlement was under discussion.”

She said the day after the county’s 13-2 vote to reject the settlement proposal, her office contacted Washington County Chancery Court, where the suit is filed, “to advise them that settlement was not an option under those terms.”

Her office explained some scheduling issues that defense attorneys had raised considering the coming holidays. As of Monday morning, no updates had been filed in the case, but Wilkinson said that was going to change soon.

“Just this week we have heard back from the court to discuss different trial dates,” Wilkinson said. “That would be the next step.”

‘He’s the perfect man for the job’: ETSU coaches praise Sander hire

Wilkinson said she has already discussed dates with Angie Charles, Washington County’s planning director and the primary plaintiff in the case, about her schedule.

“We’re waiting to hear from all counsel that all of the parties are available,” Wilkinson said. Plaintiff Washington County stands ready for trial as and when the court sets it, which I would expect to be before the fall.”

GRIID, meanwhile, has had a deadline extended for it to go public through a “special purpose acquisition company” (SPAC) called Adit EdTech. The SPAC’s shareholders voted overwhelmingly to allow a six-month extension past a previous January deadline.

A report by GRIID filed in early December as part of an Adit EdTech Securities and Exchange Commission filing reveals that GRIID had suffered net losses of almost $37 million through the first nine months of 2022, compared to a net profit of $5.1 million for the same period of 2021. GRIID has operating losses of $13.7 million in the first nine months of 2022, with most of the remainder of its net losses coming from interest expenses.

In 2021, GRIID had an operating profit of $14.6 million as Bitcoin prices were higher.

That report also revealed that GRIID’s entire Bitcoin mining capacity is just 68 megawatts (MW). About 25 MW of that is at the Limestone site.

In addition to lower prices for Bitcoin, GRIID paid more for electricity in 2022.

GRIID has had to borrow additional funds at very high interest rates in recent months. The company’s interest expense in the first nine months of 2022 was $22.7 million, compared to just $2.6 million in the first nine months of 2021.

The company had to rework its lending agreement with Blockchain Access Limited in mid-2022. Rather than a line of credit with the company it now has a $57 million term loan.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Knoxville-based Garza Law Firm expands into Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)– Knoxville-based firm Garza Law hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Johnson City on Thursday, celebrating its expansion into the Tri-Cities. The law firm will merge with long-time Johnson City attorney Tony Seaton, establishing the company’s first permanent presence in the city. “I’ve practiced in Johnson City and Northeast Tennessee for quite some […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

SWVA jail escapees’ vehicle located in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports the stolen vehicle driven by two escaped inmates from an Abingdon facility was found Friday morning in Hawkins County, Tennessee. A release from Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis states Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon escaped […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office

Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSLS

Manhunt underway after two inmates escape Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – The U.S. Marshall Service and Virginia State Police have joined the search for two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail Thursday afternoon, one of which is a convicted murderer. Authorities say 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson, of...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges

ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
KINGSPORT, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

County approves funding for meat processing plant

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Residential addiction treatment center planned for Dickenson County, VA

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County will see a new residential treatment center to assist those battling substance use disorder, thanks to a $4 million grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. A release from the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority says a piece of land, purchased by the department in 2021 will […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

Lawsuit says Pigeon Forge hotel repeatedly did not pay employees and hired children

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 claims that a hotel company in Pigeon Forge violated several labor laws. The lawsuit names Pigeon Forge Hospitality, LLC and Nimesh Patel. In a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, they said Patel operates the LCC and is an employer at a hotel in Pigeon Forge. The company has the same address on Teaster Lane as the Comfort Suites Mountain Mile Area in Pigeon Forge, according to the business record from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WJHL

Sidewalk work to impact traffic on North Roan Street through February

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s Public Works Department is installing sidewalks along North Roan Street, and officials say traffic will be impacted through February. According to a release from the city’s public works office, the construction is happening between W. Springbrook Drive and Browns Mill Road. Drivers will reportedly see shoulder and lane […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in Wyoming

CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. (WJHL) – A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming. According to a press release from the Carbon County, Wyoming prosecutor’s office, a man identified as Arthur Andrew Nelson of Limestone, Tennessee was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate […]
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Police Dept. raises $19,000 for local youth organizations

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) raised $19,000 during its 2nd Annual “No-Shave Fallvember” campaign. A release by the department states the funds were recently donated to two local youth organizations. “No-Shave Fallvember” ran from September 1 to December 31 of 2022 and allowed KPD employees to make a monthly monetary donation […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy