Fort Myers, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

SWAT Bearcat used in a Cape Coral man’s arrest

CAPE CORAL, FLA. – A man was arrested using a SWAT Bearcat in Cape Coral on Monday after resisting officers and claiming he had a gun. Brian Leaverton, 56, was causing a disturbance after threatening to kill a homeowner’s animals and burn their clothes, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.
CAPE CORAL, FL

