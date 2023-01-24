Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor officially began on Jan. 23, and the premiere introduced audiences to the 30 women vying for his heart. There were a lot of women to meet during the premiere episode, but it was easy for one to stand out, since she was the very first to arrive at the Bachelor Mansion. Jess Girod was the first Season 27 contestant to make her limo entrance, and although she was visibly nervous to meet Zach, he called their meeting a “great start” to the night. But even though her journey started off strong, the promo for The Bachelor Season 27 shows there might be some rough times ahead for Jess.

