MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Strong breezes following Wednesday’s cold front are bringing a chilly bite to Middle Georgia. The sun is back for the Peach State following a wet and cloudy Wednesday. It is a lot cooler following the passing of that cold front, however. It would be a good idea for Middle Georgians to grab a hat and sweater as they head out the door for the day. High temperatures are anticipated to top off in the low to mid 50s with wind chills in the upper 40s. Strong breezes from the west-northwest will gust upwards of 25 mph this afternoon. A few cirrus clouds may pass through, but that should be all for cloud cover today for most of the region. Some of the northern counties could see some cumulus clouds move through as cold and moist air wraps around the south end of the low pressure that brought yesterday’s storms.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO