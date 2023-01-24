Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Staying cool and sunny Friday
Clouds have moved out of the area today, but cold air has filtered in and now many of us (as of 9pm) are sitting in the 30s. Overnight, low temps will drop into the 20s for most of Middle Georgia, with a light breeze. Cold air hangs around for Friday,...
Cooler air moves in for Thursday
It was a dreary day in Middle Georgia with rain, storms, and clouds, but we are already seeing some clearing tonight behind a cold front. The cold front is starting to kick up our winds a bit, so expect gusts up to 25mph overnight and into tomorrow. Sunshine and clear...
Sunshine sticks around Friday; new pattern moves in this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians should enjoy the sunshine Friday before a wet pattern takes over the state this weekend. Middle Georgia will see plenty of sun to finish the final full week of January. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s around the region. Winds will blow from the west-northwest at around 5 mph throughout the afternoon. Gusts could reach as high as 15 mph, a good bit calmer than Thursday afternoon. During the afternoon some cirrus clouds are likely to pass through the region. Some may stick around into the overnight hours.
Blustery afternoon Thursday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Strong breezes following Wednesday’s cold front are bringing a chilly bite to Middle Georgia. The sun is back for the Peach State following a wet and cloudy Wednesday. It is a lot cooler following the passing of that cold front, however. It would be a good idea for Middle Georgians to grab a hat and sweater as they head out the door for the day. High temperatures are anticipated to top off in the low to mid 50s with wind chills in the upper 40s. Strong breezes from the west-northwest will gust upwards of 25 mph this afternoon. A few cirrus clouds may pass through, but that should be all for cloud cover today for most of the region. Some of the northern counties could see some cumulus clouds move through as cold and moist air wraps around the south end of the low pressure that brought yesterday’s storms.
Severe storms possible Wednesday morning
Well, we are in our 4th week of January and dealing with yet another potential severe weather day in Middle Georgia. Overnight a cold front will approach the area, bringing increasing clouds and gusty winds. Early Wednesday, a warm front will start to push north, bringing some instability to parts...
High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 24
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia high school basketball scores for Jan. 24 are below.
Governor Kemp issues State of Emergency in response to protests in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency declaration that mobilizes the Georgia National Guard in response to protests in Atlanta that have turned violent. In the declaration issued by the Governor, it says last Saturday evening, on January 21st, protests turned violent in...
Robins Air Force Base hiring software, computer and electrical engineers
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base is currently seeking to hire software, computer, and electrical engineers, as well as computer scientists. Engineer and recruiter for the base, Sarah Martin, says job fairs are the best way to connect with recruiters. “Our recruiting team does a lot...
Protect yourself from tax scammers: Tips from the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia is warning residents to be vigilant during the tax filing season as scammers see it as an opportunity to take people’s money through sketchy phone calls and texts. The CEO of the BBB of Central Georgia, Kelvin...
LIVESTREAM: Governor Brian Kemp delivers 2023 State of the State address
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday morning, Governor Brian Kemp is set to deliver the 2023 State of the State address before the Georgia General Assembly. Governor Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, guests from across the state, and leaders and members from both legislative chambers will be at the State Capitol in the Georgia House of Representatives for the speech, starting at 11 a.m.
