Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

$10,000 in toys donated to Children's Hospital in honor of Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin's injury continues to unite Cincinnati and Buffalo, even after Sunday's AFC Championship game. Hamlin was rushed to UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the Bengals' Monday Night Football game with the Bills on Jan. 2. He is now recovering back in Buffalo.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Students in Kenton County make most of work-based learning internships

INDEPENDENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Students in Kenton County are spending part of their senior year doing things they didn’t expect. Through a work-based learning program, 14 students in the district got paid internships working with the district in fields related to careers they are interested in pursuing after high school.
WKRC

Kenton County Schools offers paid internships for some students

INDEPENDENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Students in Kenton County are spending part of their senior year doing things they didn’t expect. Through a work-based learning program, 14 students in the district got paid internships working with the district in fields related to careers they are interested in pursuing after high school.
WKRC

Cincinnati native sworn in as new Hamilton County prosecutor

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County officially has a new prosecutor. Melissa Powers took the oath of office on Tuesday. ”It is the opportunity of a lifetime. to be sworn in as the Hamilton County prosecutor. Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would be in this position," Powers said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

DNA confirmed body found in Mexico is Hamilton man

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - DNA now confirms a body found in a van in Mexico Friday is that of missing Hamilton architect Jose Gutierrez. Gutierrez flew to Mexico last month to visit his fiancee and her family. Guitierrez, his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, and her sisters disappeared Christmas night, according to...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

McDonald's offering free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for Bengals game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — McDonald's is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengal fans to enjoy while watching the game. Cincinnati fans can receive free 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. This offer applies to participating McDonald's in the Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Columbus regions.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

City of Cheviot swears in new police chief

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

New restaurant and bar opens in Warren County

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A new bar and restaurant is open now in Mason. Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened last week on Kings Mills road. The location is owned by Turkish immigrant Koray Baysal, who at one point had 25 mall kiosk businesses and seven phone repair franchises. Baysal loves...
MASON, OH
WKRC

2 seriously injured in Northside crash

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Northside Thursday. Police were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest around 5 p.m. They say a woman crossed the center line while driving and hit a car head-on. Both drivers were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bootsy and Fretboard team up for Bengals, beer and charity

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is nothing more Cincinnati than our Cincinnati Bengals and funk legend Bootsy Collins. You've probably heard Bootsy's Bengals anthem "Fear da Tiger". Now, you can show your love of the Bengals and "Bootzilla" with a new t-shirt. President of the Bootsy Collins Foundation, Patti Collins, and Jim Klosterman with Fretboard, also talk about a new Bootsy beer and a Bengals pep rally.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 men, including one from Cincinnati, arrested for cold case murder from 1997

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Ohio men were arrested for a homicide that happened in 1997. The United States Marshals Service arrested Richardo Sepulveda, a 51-year-old from Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, a 49-year-old from Toledo, on Tuesday in connection to the cold case homicide of “John Doe,” according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
CINCINNATI, OH

