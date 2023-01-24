Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
WKRC
Experts say that the secret to stopping COVID-19 is to fight it where it enters the body
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The secret to stopping COVID-19 may be in fighting it where it enters the body. It turns out that a different kind of antibody might hold the secret to stopping re-infection or even why some people get long COVID, according to this new research, and it's inside our noses.
WKRC
$10,000 in toys donated to Children's Hospital in honor of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin's injury continues to unite Cincinnati and Buffalo, even after Sunday's AFC Championship game. Hamlin was rushed to UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the Bengals' Monday Night Football game with the Bills on Jan. 2. He is now recovering back in Buffalo.
WKRC
Students in Kenton County make most of work-based learning internships
INDEPENDENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Students in Kenton County are spending part of their senior year doing things they didn’t expect. Through a work-based learning program, 14 students in the district got paid internships working with the district in fields related to careers they are interested in pursuing after high school.
WKRC
Kenton County Schools offers paid internships for some students
INDEPENDENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Students in Kenton County are spending part of their senior year doing things they didn’t expect. Through a work-based learning program, 14 students in the district got paid internships working with the district in fields related to careers they are interested in pursuing after high school.
WKRC
Cincinnati native sworn in as new Hamilton County prosecutor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County officially has a new prosecutor. Melissa Powers took the oath of office on Tuesday. ”It is the opportunity of a lifetime. to be sworn in as the Hamilton County prosecutor. Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would be in this position," Powers said.
WKRC
More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
WKRC
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
WKRC
DNA confirmed body found in Mexico is Hamilton man
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - DNA now confirms a body found in a van in Mexico Friday is that of missing Hamilton architect Jose Gutierrez. Gutierrez flew to Mexico last month to visit his fiancee and her family. Guitierrez, his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, and her sisters disappeared Christmas night, according to...
WKRC
Boone Co. Schools allows student who made 'death list' back into class with named students
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) – Leaders for the Boone County School District are under fire for allowing a student who made a “kill list” back into class alongside the very same students he apparently threatened. About a month ago, Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner announced he was letting...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
WKRC
McDonald's offering free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for Bengals game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — McDonald's is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengal fans to enjoy while watching the game. Cincinnati fans can receive free 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. This offer applies to participating McDonald's in the Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Columbus regions.
WKRC
City of Cheviot swears in new police chief
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
WKRC
New restaurant and bar opens in Warren County
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A new bar and restaurant is open now in Mason. Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened last week on Kings Mills road. The location is owned by Turkish immigrant Koray Baysal, who at one point had 25 mall kiosk businesses and seven phone repair franchises. Baysal loves...
WKRC
2 seriously injured in Northside crash
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Northside Thursday. Police were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest around 5 p.m. They say a woman crossed the center line while driving and hit a car head-on. Both drivers were taken...
WKRC
Southeast Indiana, northern parts of Tri-State blanketed with snow overnight
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Southeast Indiana and the northern part of the Tri-State saw a few inches of snow but the rest of the area was mostly just wet as people woke up Wednesday morning. Bob Herzog said roads were snow-covered as he drove from the West Side to Local 12...
WKRC
Up to $50,000 reward offered for information about Norwood postal employee robbery
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in connection to the armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the robbery. A spokesperson for...
WKRC
Bootsy and Fretboard team up for Bengals, beer and charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is nothing more Cincinnati than our Cincinnati Bengals and funk legend Bootsy Collins. You've probably heard Bootsy's Bengals anthem "Fear da Tiger". Now, you can show your love of the Bengals and "Bootzilla" with a new t-shirt. President of the Bootsy Collins Foundation, Patti Collins, and Jim Klosterman with Fretboard, also talk about a new Bootsy beer and a Bengals pep rally.
WKRC
2 men, including one from Cincinnati, arrested for cold case murder from 1997
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Ohio men were arrested for a homicide that happened in 1997. The United States Marshals Service arrested Richardo Sepulveda, a 51-year-old from Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, a 49-year-old from Toledo, on Tuesday in connection to the cold case homicide of “John Doe,” according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
WKRC
Inmate who walked out open door at Hamilton County Justice Center is back in custody
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An inmate walked away from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday morning. He Tyrone Edwards was back in custody about three hours later. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Edwards was working a kitchen detail and was supposed to take out the trash. He allegedly took advantage of an open delivery dock door and walked out.
WKRC
Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
Comments / 0