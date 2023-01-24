Read full article on original website
WSFA
Storm recovery continues in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The long road to recovery continues in seven counties affected by this month’s tornadoes, including Elmore County. For one house on Lightwood Road in Deatsville, all that remains is their front porch. Across the street, a dog named Lucy watches over her former home. Lucy’s owner says the dog walks there every day, not realizing that the family has decided not to return to the damaged house.
WSFA
Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa counties now eligible for FEMA assistance
CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties are now eligible for assistance in response to the Jan. 12 storms. Individuals and households may apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other...
WSFA
Man killed in Alexander City house fire
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning fire that left a man dead. According to fire chief Reese McAlister, it happened in the 1000 block of Old Kellyton Road. McAlister said the victim was 40 years old. His identity has not been publicly released.
WALA-TV FOX10
Oak Park Church helps ease the burden on those recovering from Selma tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the last several years, Oak Park Church has been helping those affected by severe weather including the floods in Kentucky and in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. No matter how many times they go, it never gets easier. “Actually, it gets harder because now you kind...
WSFA
Autauga County EMA prepared for more possible severe weather
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The road to recovery is underway in Autauga County after the deadly tornado earlier this month, but now another set of storms are headed toward Alabama. Around 70 homes in the area are unlivable, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett, who shared that...
Alabamians Should Prepare for Heavy Rainfall, Potential Flooding
Be sure to stay weather aware because a very wet pattern will be impacting Alabama soon. This brings concerns about potential flooding due to heavy rainfall amounts. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the wet pattern is expected to start on Sunday and “could last through much of next week with additional rounds of rainfall expected.”
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
apr.org
FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help
Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
alabamanews.net
Sheriff Gets Help Housing Displaced Dallas Co. Inmates
The Dallas County Jail is unusable after being severely damaged by the January 12th tornado. So now what happens to someone arrested for committing a crime?. About 130 inmates at the Dallas County Jail — had to be moved — after the jail received major damage from the tornado — that ripped through the Selma area January 12th.
WSFA
Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the pedestrian, a man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver was uninjured. The roadway was closed...
WSFA
Alabama EMA holds weather preparedness conference for local leaders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Emergency Management Agency held its 5th annual Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit in Montgomery on Wednesday. City/County EMA officials, first responders, the National Weather Service, and other disaster relief experts gathered at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl to network and discuss planning, response, and recovery efforts.
WSFA
Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash while pursuing a suspect vehicle in connection to a Friday afternoon shooting. Police and fire medics responded to the 1100 block of Marlowe Drive around 12:40 p.m. on reports of...
WSFA
ADEM, EPA officials hold signing for Hayneville sewer project
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined other state and local officials for a signing event Friday morning in Hayneville. The ceremony marked the official kickoff for a $10 million project aimed at repairing and upgrading the town’s sewer system.
WSFA
Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
WSFA
“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
WSFA
City Council approves demolition of historic Hotel Talisi
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee City Council has approved the demolition of Hotel Talisi. The hotel has been a longtime landmark in Tallassee, sitting at 14 Sistrunk Street. Initially known as the Woodall Hotel, the name changed to Hotel Talisi in 1962. Hotel Talisi served the Tallassee community as...
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
etxview.com
Coosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. According to a press release posted on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist Goodwater Police Department on a shooting on Coosa County Road 52 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Jan. 14.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
WSFA
Comments / 0