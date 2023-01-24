ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, CA

thesungazette.com

Parole denial leaves double murderer behind bars

VISALIA – Henry Borbon is set to stay in prison for a two-man crime that earned him a ticket into custody almost 50 years ago. For his 19th parole hearing since he was first put away, Borbon received a three-year parole denial at the hands of prosecutors with the Tulare County District Attorney’s (DA) office on Jan. 20. Borbon, 85, is currently serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran. The DA’s office regularly attends parole hearings, and in this case, a deputy district attorney argued against the inmate’s release.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Selma man charged after 17kg of Fentanyl-laced pills seized

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Selma has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, officials with the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Court documents showed, on Jan. 4, 2023, federal and local law enforcement officers searched residences associated with 35-year-old Uriel Sotelo-Patino of Selma, who […]
SELMA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
WASCO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Michael Wells

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Michael Wells. John Wells is wanted on a felony warrant of “Domestic Violence”. 27-year-old Wells is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where John Wells...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Three inmates overdose after woman smuggles fentanyl into jail

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three inmates are back behind bars after deputies say they overdosed on a substance believed to be fentanyl. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Staggs was arrested on Sunday and traded items with three other inmates. Those inmates, deputies say, overdosed...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Two sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting

VISALIA – Two Visalia men land themselves a life sentence after firing a shot that killed one and left fragments in another’s neck. On Jan. 19, a judge sentenced Eliazar Guerra, 25, to 15 years to life in prison. Guerra previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm in November. He was the second individual to receive a life sentence from a 2021 Visalia murder.
VISALIA, CA

