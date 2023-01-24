Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
thesungazette.com
Parole denial leaves double murderer behind bars
VISALIA – Henry Borbon is set to stay in prison for a two-man crime that earned him a ticket into custody almost 50 years ago. For his 19th parole hearing since he was first put away, Borbon received a three-year parole denial at the hands of prosecutors with the Tulare County District Attorney’s (DA) office on Jan. 20. Borbon, 85, is currently serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran. The DA’s office regularly attends parole hearings, and in this case, a deputy district attorney argued against the inmate’s release.
45-year-old Visalia man sentenced for killing motorcyclist in DUI crash
A 45-year-old Visalia man has been sentenced for killing a motorcyclist in a 2020 DUI crash.
DA: 85-year-old denied parole in 1975 double murder in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole was denied for the 19th time in the case of an 85-year-old man who is serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran for a double murder that took place in Tulare County almost 50 years ago. Court documents say on Feb. 28, 1975, 85-year-old […]
DOJ: Selma man charged after 17kg of Fentanyl-laced pills seized
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Selma has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, officials with the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Court documents showed, on Jan. 4, 2023, federal and local law enforcement officers searched residences associated with 35-year-old Uriel Sotelo-Patino of Selma, who […]
KMPH.com
Man with prior DUI convictions sentenced to 19 years for DUI fatal in 2020
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man will now spend the next 19 years in prison following a DUI-related conviction. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Buhl was driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of .23% on July 2, 2020, in Visalia. Officials say...
Clovis Police arrest 6 men they say were attempting to lure girls to hotel
The Clovis Police department arrested six men over the weekend who they say were attempting to lure girls into human trafficking.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
Reward increased for information on Goshen shooting that killed 6
Authorities are increasing the reward to find the gunmen that shot and killed six people in Tulare County.
Visalia Police ask for help in deadly drug deal shooting
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for assistance in a 2020 incident in which officers say a person was shot and killed following a drug deal. Police say officers were dispatched to the area of Ruiz Park at 639 E. Buena Vista Avenue around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, regarding […]
6 arrested in Clovis after human trafficking operation, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of six people during a human trafficking operation last week. Clovis Police officials say a Special Enforcement Team (SET) arrested six men as part of an ongoing investigation during an undercover operation at a Clovis hotel. As part of the ongoing human trafficking […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California
Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
Six men have been arrested in Clovis for human trafficking
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An undercover sting operation in Clovis ends with six men arrested and charged with human trafficking. The suspects ranged from 26 to 42 years old. Officials want parents and young women to be cautious because these suspects are all men that live in the area trying to solicit young women. “This […]
New photos released of suspects in attempted robbery at Fresno County massage spa
Authorities have released new photos of the suspects involved in an attempted robbery in Fresno County that left two people injured.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Michael Wells
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Michael Wells. John Wells is wanted on a felony warrant of “Domestic Violence”. 27-year-old Wells is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where John Wells...
22-year-old man shot and killed in Hanford, police say
An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Hanford.
KMPH.com
Three inmates overdose after woman smuggles fentanyl into jail
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three inmates are back behind bars after deputies say they overdosed on a substance believed to be fentanyl. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Staggs was arrested on Sunday and traded items with three other inmates. Those inmates, deputies say, overdosed...
Deputies searching for suspect in Pixley AM/PM robbery
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man who robbed an AM/PM store in Pixley.
Man arrested in Corcoran after allegedly peeping into windows, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a resident, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue regarding a man who allegedly entered a home, exposed himself to the resident, and fled the scene. Officers say they […]
thesungazette.com
Two sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting
VISALIA – Two Visalia men land themselves a life sentence after firing a shot that killed one and left fragments in another’s neck. On Jan. 19, a judge sentenced Eliazar Guerra, 25, to 15 years to life in prison. Guerra previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm in November. He was the second individual to receive a life sentence from a 2021 Visalia murder.
4 teenagers detained after stabbing incident at Fresno apartment complex
Police are trying to determine what led up to stabbing between four teenagers in Southeast Fresno.
