VISALIA – Henry Borbon is set to stay in prison for a two-man crime that earned him a ticket into custody almost 50 years ago. For his 19th parole hearing since he was first put away, Borbon received a three-year parole denial at the hands of prosecutors with the Tulare County District Attorney’s (DA) office on Jan. 20. Borbon, 85, is currently serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran. The DA’s office regularly attends parole hearings, and in this case, a deputy district attorney argued against the inmate’s release.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO