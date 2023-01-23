Read full article on original website
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
beingpatient.com
FDA Declines Rush Request for Alzheimer’s Drug Donanemab
The FDA rejected Eli Lilly’s request to expedite the approval process for experimental Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, but the drug’s Phase 3 trial is carrying forward as planned. According to drugmaker Eli Lilly, the FDA has rejected the company’s application for the FDA’s “Accelerated Approval” designation for experimental...
NASDAQ
Lilly (LLY) Jardiance Kidney Disease sNDA Gets FDA Acceptance
Eli Lilly and Company LLY and partner Boehringer Ingelheim announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval of its SGLT-2 inhibitor Jardiance (empagliflozin) for chronic kidney disease (CKD) indication. The sNDA, which seeks approval for Jardiance, Lilly’s blockbuster diabetes once-daily medicine, to reduce the...
alzheimersnewstoday.com
FDA Rejects Accelerated Approval Application For Donanemab
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected Eli Lilly’s application for the accelerated approval of its amyloid-clearing antibody donanemab for treating Alzheimer’s disease. An accelerated approval lets the FDA grant conditional marketing authorization for a treatment based on preliminary safety and efficacy data, but additional clinical...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Brukinsa (Zanubrutinib) for Leukemia and Lymphoma
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of the blood and bone cancers known as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The National Comprehensive Cancer Network has endorsed zanubrutinib as a CLL-SLL treatment for both newly diagnosed and previously treated patients.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn
(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
Tirzepatide drug fast-tracked for weight loss indication by FDA: What to know about it
An injection drug known as tirzepatide, already approved by the FDA for treating Type 2 diabetes, is likely to gain approval for weight loss treatment this year. Here's what to know.
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found
Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA to Review Application for Empagliflozin for Adults with Chronic Kidney Disease
In a phase 3 trial, empagliflozin significantly reduced the risk of kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death in adults with chronic kidney disease by 28% compared with placebo. The FDA has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application for empagliflozin (Jardiance; Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly) for the treatment of adults with...
hcplive.com
Bexagliflozin (Brenzavvy) Receives FDA Approval for Type 2 Diabetes in Adults
Announced on January 23, the US FDA's approval of bexagliflozin (Brenzavvy) was awarded to TheracosBio and indicates the SGLT2 inhibitor for use as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved bexagliflozin (Brenzavvy) for...
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
MedicalXpress
Nanofiber-hydrogel loaded with stem cells shows success treating severe complication of Crohn's disease
In a new study using a rat model of Crohn's disease, a biodegradable hydrogel composite loaded with stem cells, developed by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, in a collaborative effort with the Whiting School of Engineering, has shown significant success in treating perianal fistulas (PAF)—one of the many complications of Crohn's disease.
FDA Joins Investigation On “Cough Syrup Deaths”
The Food and Drug Administration is joining an international probe that is taking a closer look at some cough syrups that have killed over 300 children worldwide.
Evidence Prompts FDA to Investigate Recent Cancer-Causing Substance in Diabetic Medication: Here’s Why!
Sitagliptin is the generic name for a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. The novel drug works by increasing insulin production, reducing glucagon secretion by the alpha cells of the pancreas, and reducing glucose release by the liver.
