Jared Leto finally gets an award nomination for his role in ‘Morbius’ and it could not be more deserved

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'
His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."
As expected, ‘The Woman King’ leads the charge for most egregiously snubbed movie at the Oscars
The Oscar nominations for 2023 are officially locked and loaded, with the usual suspects like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans covering most all of the bases, with plenty of come-from-behind appearances to shake up the film industry’s marquee awards competition, in the form of All Quiet on the Western Front, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrea Riseborough, among others.
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories
The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24 live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye” and was nominated for lead for “Sound of Metal” in 2021, and “M3gan” star and executive producer Allison Williams read off the names of the nominees in all 23 categories. The announcement aired live on ABC during “Good Morning America” and was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the film academy’s main website, the nominations streamed live...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Jason Momoa Shouts Out Game Of Thrones Wifey Emilia Clarke Again, And It’ll Never Stop Being Adorable
Jason Momoa reunited with Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, and their love for each other is still as adorable as ever.
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
Emma Roberts Adds Fuel to the Rumors That Lea Michele Can’t Read During ‘WWHL’ Appearance: “We’ve Never Been in a Book Club Together”
Emma Roberts is joining in on the collective joked that her Scream Queens costar and real-life friend Lea Michele possibly can’t read. Earlier this week, the actor made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she was asked about the controversial Glee alum and gave an eyebrow-raising answer. Roberts was asked by a WWHL guest about Michele’s performance in Broadway’s Funny Girl. When the caller asked about the biggest misconception people have about Michele, Roberts gushed about seeing her onstage, saying, “I was crying at the end. I literally – She looked at me and I said...
Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Emotional Response To Her First Oscar Nomination For Everything Everywhere All At Once
Jamie Lee Curtis has had a great career, but this marks her very fist Academy Award nom.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Video of Tim Allen flashing ‘Home Improvement’ co-star resurfaces following Pamela Anderson allegations
Pamela Anderson recently revealed that on her first day on the set of the hit 90’s sitcom Home Improvement, the star of the show, Tim Allen, had flashed her. Yesterday, Allen denied the allegation, but today a video has resurfaced that appears to show Allen flashing another co-star. However, there are multiple reasons why the video may not be exactly what people think.
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
Hugh Jackman Felt Sick to His Stomach When He Turned Down a Great Role for the Sake of His Image
Hugh Jackman was once guided to put his image over his craft, and the decision would later bite Jackman back in a big way.
