ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Winston-Salem firefighters on scene of house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem fire department on the scene of a house fire in the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The call came in Thursday evening. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

One person dead in Greensboro crash, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Greensboro police said one vehicle was involved in the crash on Interstate 85 northbound near U.S. 421. Leon Velez, 68, was driving a dual-wheel pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Car wash crash leaves one dead, officers say

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a Monday afternoon crash at the Rocket Wash on Highway 421, officers said. Wilkesboro police reported that Kala Huffman, 38, was driving out of the brush wash near Gateway Avenue when she then accelerated, collided with a car, then hit a man and his car.
WILKESBORO, NC
WXII 12

Gunshot victim dead, another in serious condition, according to officers

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One of two gunshot victims in a Lexington shooting has died, officers reported. On Wednesday, Shantae McCauley died as a result of his injuries. On Jan. 22, officers were investigating a reported shooting on Winston Road. During this investigation, the Lexington Medical Center notified them that...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Firefighters battle house fire in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters battled a house fire Thursday in Thomasville. The fire occurred earlier in the morning around 9:30 a.m. at the house on Liberty Street. Fire crews said the home has heavy damage inside mostly from smoke. The fire chief said no one was inside the house...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Woman throws burning hot soup at teenage employee after being dissatisfied with her transaction, deputies say

RURAL HALL, N.C. — A 50-year-old woman was arrested after deputies said she threw scalding soup at a restaurant employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. in reference to an assault that had already occurred at the Mayflower restaurant.
RURAL HALL, NC
WRAL News

8-year-old girl shot while sleeping in Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little girl was shot Wednesday morning while sleeping in her room, WXII reports. She is now in critical condition. "My heart is really, really, really hurt that an 8-year-old is struggling for her life," said Atoinnete Lewis, a neighbor. "For her to have to suffer...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman charged with murder after man stabbed, killed on North Cameron Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was charged with murder after a man was stabbed and killed on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 5:30 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS officials. Arriving officers found Archie Nash, 63, of Winston-Salem, dead […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy