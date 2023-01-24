Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem firefighters on scene of house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem fire department on the scene of a house fire in the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The call came in Thursday evening. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
One person dead in Greensboro crash, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Greensboro police said one vehicle was involved in the crash on Interstate 85 northbound near U.S. 421. Leon Velez, 68, was driving a dual-wheel pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on...
Winston-Salem resident displaced from apartment fire recalls night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was just an ordinary Monday night for Jay Carlton when things took a turn. He and his wife were inside their apartment on Ferrell heights Court night when all of a sudden they started to hear sirens and people knocking on doors. "By that time...
Car wash crash leaves one dead, officers say
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a Monday afternoon crash at the Rocket Wash on Highway 421, officers said. Wilkesboro police reported that Kala Huffman, 38, was driving out of the brush wash near Gateway Avenue when she then accelerated, collided with a car, then hit a man and his car.
Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Soup At North Carolina Restaurant Employee
The restaurant's co-owner said she has never experienced anything like this in her 40-year career.
Gunshot victim dead, another in serious condition, according to officers
LEXINGTON, N.C. — One of two gunshot victims in a Lexington shooting has died, officers reported. On Wednesday, Shantae McCauley died as a result of his injuries. On Jan. 22, officers were investigating a reported shooting on Winston Road. During this investigation, the Lexington Medical Center notified them that...
Eden's former Spray Cotton Mill building up in flames; creates hours-long fire fight
EDEN, N.C. — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire at the former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden. The fire started Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. The building is located on the 400 block of Church Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the lower...
Firefighters battle house fire in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters battled a house fire Thursday in Thomasville. The fire occurred earlier in the morning around 9:30 a.m. at the house on Liberty Street. Fire crews said the home has heavy damage inside mostly from smoke. The fire chief said no one was inside the house...
Woman throws burning hot soup at teenage employee after being dissatisfied with her transaction, deputies say
RURAL HALL, N.C. — A 50-year-old woman was arrested after deputies said she threw scalding soup at a restaurant employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. in reference to an assault that had already occurred at the Mayflower restaurant.
Unresponsive teen girl found in woods near North Carolina house party during search, officials say
JULIAN, N.C. — An unresponsive teen girl was found in the woods near a party where the attendees ranged from 11 to 23 years old, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Authorities said on Saturday that North Carolina...
8-year-old girl shot while sleeping in Greensboro home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little girl was shot Wednesday morning while sleeping in her room, WXII reports. She is now in critical condition. "My heart is really, really, really hurt that an 8-year-old is struggling for her life," said Atoinnete Lewis, a neighbor. "For her to have to suffer...
8-year-old North Carolina girl critical after getting shot while sleeping at her home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl remains in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot Wednesday night while sleeping at her home on Autumn Drive in Greensboro. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., and people who live in the neighborhood say they’re accustomed to hearing gunshots. One woman thinks people involved […]
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in Julian, teen host charged, NC ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Man stabbed to death at home on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a stabbing on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS. At the scene, officers found 63-year-old Archie Nash dead. Police say that Nash and an acquaintance […]
