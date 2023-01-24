ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

atozsports.com

Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal

A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols make important addition to program

The Tennessee Vols made an important addition to their football program on Wednesday. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported that Tennessee is hiring UConn’s Andrew Goodman as their new director of football operations. Goodman is a former Penn State wide receiver who previously served as a recruiting coordinator for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Troy Messenger

Damien Hart commits to Miles College

On Jan. 24, Charles Henderson senior linebacker Damien Hart announced his commitment to Miles College in Fairfield. Hart is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign in which he earned First-Team All-State, All-Messenger and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors. He closed out his senior campaign with an area-leading 156 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one interception and three fumble recoveries. As a junior, he also led CHHS with 107 tackles in 2021.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvlt.tv

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
whopam.com

Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine

A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

New evidence revealed in nurse murder trial

Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020. Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN

