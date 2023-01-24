Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Alabama Basketball Set to Host 4-Star Recruit Against Mississippi State
The Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night — and will have an important guest in attendance.
Alabama Football: Confidence soars for a Jeremy Pruitt return
In the last 24 hours, confidence has soared about a Jeremy Pruitt return to Alabama Football. Much of the recent enthusiasm is being generated by what can only be labeled as rumor. Too many who claim to be Alabama football insiders are too often wannabes. On the Bama Hammer site,...
atozsports.com
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols make important addition to program
The Tennessee Vols made an important addition to their football program on Wednesday. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported that Tennessee is hiring UConn’s Andrew Goodman as their new director of football operations. Goodman is a former Penn State wide receiver who previously served as a recruiting coordinator for the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama DC rumors: Former Crimson Tide assistant on campus, 'very much in play' for job, per report
Alabama’s open defensive coordinator position has to be one of the biggest storylines in the country. The top coach in the game is looking to reinforce his defense. And a popular name for the position is an old friend. Fans and former players have thrown their support behind former Bama assistant Jeremy Pruitt.
CBS Sports
How to watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Mississippi State 12-7; Alabama 17-2 The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bama and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Troy Messenger
Damien Hart commits to Miles College
On Jan. 24, Charles Henderson senior linebacker Damien Hart announced his commitment to Miles College in Fairfield. Hart is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign in which he earned First-Team All-State, All-Messenger and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors. He closed out his senior campaign with an area-leading 156 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one interception and three fumble recoveries. As a junior, he also led CHHS with 107 tackles in 2021.
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide football players gather at funeral of their teammate Ahmaad Galloway
They didn't want to hold a reunion there. How in the world did this group of Alabama football heroes wind up gathering in Millington, Tennessee?. Life goes by fast when you play football. One year, it's 2000 — the crowd is cheering and you are smiling. The next time you blink, it's 2023 — there is silence and you are crying.
wvlt.tv
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
whopam.com
Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine
A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Reuben sandwich is worthy of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. When Justin Gober and Joseph Hoskin bought Diplomat Deli in Vestavia Hills more than seven years ago, they knew they wanted to maintain much of what had made the restaurant special since it opened in 1982. That included making it a...
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
comebacktown.com
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
Tuscaloosa’s Hunt Club Honky Tonk Closes After 9 Months, New Concept in the Works
One of Tuscaloosa's more exotic eateries is permanently closed after less than a year in business and a new concept is in the works for its former home downtown. The Hunt Club Honky Tonk opened in Temerson Square in the old Wilhagan's location at 2209 4th Street in March last year.
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
WKRN
New evidence revealed in nurse murder trial
Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020. Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives...
2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
Comments / 0