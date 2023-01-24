Read full article on original website
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Cold Weather Alert Issued, High Winds Return To Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Health Office issued another Cold Weather alert as high winds and below-freezing temperatures are forecast to return to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Cold Weather Alert is in effect for SCV, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 to Wednesday, Jan. 25; and again on Friday, Jan. 27. The alert was prompted by the ...
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of LA County
Strong Santa Ana winds are blowing through parts of Los Angeles County Thursday and the coastal areas and San Fernando Valley will feel the brunt of them until Thursday evening.
Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire
Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. Northeast...
Gusty Santa Ana Winds Flip Trucks on Interstate 8, Force Detours
Gusty Santa Ana winds created dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 8 in the mountains on Thursday, with at least two semi-trucks overturned near Crestwood. The California Highway Patrol closed the freeway to high-profile vehicles from Alpine to the Imperial County line. The National Weather Service office in San Diego reported...
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
L.A. County Supervisors Call On State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Spike
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that have been reported over the last month. Natural gas prices are up nearly 300% since January 2022, prompting the motion to call on state authorities, introduced by Fifth District ...
‘Avoid the area’ alert issued by the city due to gas leak
The city of Santa Clarita issued an “avoid the area” alert Tuesday evening following a reported gas leak in Saugus. The alert also shared that delays and lane closures were to be expected. “At approximately 12:29 p.m. yesterday we were made aware of a gas leak via an...
Massive raw sewage spill shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches
A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday. Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday […]
Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire
(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
Fire crews battle large fire in Los Angeles County apartment complex
Firefighters battled a fire inside an L.A. County two-story apartment building Thursday evening. Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located in Westlake on the 2800 block of 7th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Prior to the fire breaking out inside the […]
City of Santa Clarita Prepares Residents for Changes to Residental Waste Hauler and Organics Recycling Transition to New Waste Hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, Effective July 1, 2023
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the City of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries (Burrtec) the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1, 2023. Over the next few months, the City will be working closely with Burrtec to transition services in preparation for the official start date on July 1, 2023, at which time the monthly rate for residential services will adjust from the current rate of $26.31 to Burrtec’s new rate of $28.92.
LASD issues update on missing person
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the physical appearance of missing person Lance Theodore Stone on Wednesday night. The update released by the Sheriff’s Department said Stone recently shaved off his hair on his face and head. The department provided...
Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Found
A 27-year-old man diagnosed with depression who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found. Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department...
Winds lessen into Monday afternoon, but Santa Ana winds will get stronger midweek
Winds are lessening and shifting more to Ventura County Monday. The post Winds lessen into Monday afternoon, but Santa Ana winds will get stronger midweek appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Big Rig Goes over on Freeway Transition in Eastvale, Prompting Closure
A tractor-trailer jackknifed Thursday on the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway connector to northbound Interstate 15 in Eastvale, forcing a closure of the transition. The trailer half of the big rig went onto its side about 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Santa Ana winds were blowing about 20...
Average LA County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Dec. 14
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday for the ninth time in 10 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.558, its highest amount since Dec. 14. The average price has risen 5.6 cents over the past 10 days, including nine-tenths of a...
Excavator Injured in Hillside Mine West of Perris, Requiring Resuce
A man digging inside a mine on a Good Hope hillside was injured Thursday, requiring firefighters to rescue him from the shaft. The “man trapped” call was received about 12:15 p.m. west of the intersection of Olive and Read streets, in the vicinity of an area known as Gavilan Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
City of Long Beach Set to Begin Homeless Count
Agencies across Los Angeles County are on a massive mission to find out just how many people are homeless on the streets. Starting Thursday Long Beach will begin counting how many people are living on the streets to get an exact number and data to help schedule state and federal funding.
PCH Closed in Huntington Beach Due to Flooding by High Surf
A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway. Caltrans closed PCH in both directions between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street about 10:55 a.m., the agency said. The high-tide surge caused the flooding, and Caltrans crews were working to...
