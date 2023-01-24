ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CBS LA

WaterWorld show performer hospitalized following flaming stunt

An actor in the WaterWorld show at Universal Studios Hollywood was hospitalized Monday after an accident during a live performance.A flaming performer fell 30 feet into a water tank and did not resurface.A shocked audience watched as employees pulled him from the water and administered CPR. He was rushed to the hospital.The actor was not identified, and his condition was not released."We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital during an afternoon performance and our thoughts are with him as he receives care," a Universal Studios spokeswoman said in a statement provided to City News Service. "Details surrounding the event are being reviewed."
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks

A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Three other unhoused people have died in recent days in the Sherman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Alhambra to Honor Man Who Disarmed Monterey Park Mass Killer

The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar New Year...
ALHAMBRA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Found

A 27-year-old man diagnosed with depression who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found. Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles on Pico Boulevard, Home to the ‘Obama Special,’ Closes After 32 Years

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, the American soul food restaurant chain with seven Los Angeles locations spanning from Pasadena to Hollywood, Long Beach and beyond, has officially closed its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard after a 32-year run. First founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975 when he opened the original Long Beach outpost, Roscoe’s’ iconic location on Pico and La Brea Avenue welcomed countless high-profile guests over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Larry King, David Beckham and U.S. President Barack Obama, who ended up with his own “Obama Special” on the menu. Consisting of three wings with a choice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Man Brandishes Firearm at Responding Paramedics

Pico-Union, Los Angeles, CA: An elderly man was in custody early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, after brandishing a firearm at Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles. The time at which LAFD responded initially is unknown, but a call for help was received by the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing Woman from South LA Found in Good Health

A 35-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month in the South Los Angeles area was found safe and in good health, police said Wednesday. Tamika Newsome had been last seen around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 near 111th Street and Broadway, police said Tuesday. No details were immediately released about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Killed in Placentia Crash; Driver in Custody

A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was in police custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was being held on $100,000 bail, according to jail records. The victims who died in...
PLACENTIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Excavator Injured in Hillside Mine West of Perris, Requiring Resuce

A man digging inside a mine on a Good Hope hillside was injured Thursday, requiring firefighters to rescue him from the shaft. The “man trapped” call was received about 12:15 p.m. west of the intersection of Olive and Read streets, in the vicinity of an area known as Gavilan Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway

Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

