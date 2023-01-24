Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
New pho restaurant a hit for Chico State students
CHICO, Calif. — Thanh Le was once an engineer in San Jose and Orange County, but he dropped everything to come to Chico and start his own pho business last year. The entrepreneur was attracted to the small-town vibe of the city after his niece attended Chico State. His...
actionnewsnow.com
A new sign posted in front of the alternative homeless site brings good spirits to the people there
CHICO, Calif. - The sign has been up less than a week, but it's garnered a lot of attention since then, from cars passing by-- to the people living at the alternative site. Ashley Annthreewit has been staying at the homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton Road since September. "We've...
actionnewsnow.com
Longtime Chico bakery bounces back
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
krcrtv.com
Firefighters train at old Hometown Buffet in Redding before it's torn down next week
REDDING, Calif. — To make way for a Panera Bread restaurant, the old Hometown Buffet smörgåsbord near the corner of Dana Dr. and Churn Creek Rd. is going to be torn down next week. It created a rare opportunity for Redding firefighters. Even though several of them...
krcrtv.com
Volunteers reach out to Redding homeless during annual Point-in-Time survey
REDDING, Calif. — Volunteers were out collecting what information they could from local unsheltered residents in the annual national "Point-in-Time" (PIT) count. Teams of volunteers set out early Wednesday morning. The group of women went to a very visible area underneath the Cypress Avenue Bridge, along Park Marina Drive, where the welcome was not always warm.
krcrtv.com
Blood shortage continues, donors needed for weekend blood drive in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — January is National Blood Donor Month and Vitalant is looking to the Northstate community to help ease the ongoing emergency blood shortage this weekend through its annual Winter Classic Blood Drive. The blood service provider says the number of people who donated blood to them has...
krcrtv.com
Redding family who lost home and six pets in a fire shares a message of hope
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding family who lost their home and six pets in a house fire last week is just beginning the recovery process. The fire happened last Friday, on Jan. 20, 2023. Shanna Krack and Robert Atkinson were finally able to begin sifting through the debris of their home on Wednesday.
krcrtv.com
Bi-annual homeless count returns to Butte County
Chico, Calif. — Homeless population counts were held across the Northstate today. In Butte County, the Point in Time counts were held in the cities of Chico, Oroville, Biggs, and Gridley. In Chico, residents met outside the city council chambers. Homeless people were given a $10 gift card and...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County man held to answer for the murder of customer at Redding mini-mart
REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.
krcrtv.com
Power Outage: power restored to hundreds along Bechelli in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 25, 1:00 AM:. Power has been fully restored to all customers. Power has been partially restored to REU customers. However, 51-250 customers are still without power along Larkspur Lane, near Commerce and Merchant Streets. REU says power should be restored by 1:11 a.m. on...
krcrtv.com
Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
krcrtv.com
Redding veteran kicked out of temporary housing; Non-Profit explains why
REDDING. Calif. — Devastating but necessary, is how the Nation's Finest Non-Profit described what it's like to remove a veteran from their temporary housing. The non-profit was founded in 1972 to help veterans who have fallen on hard times gain access to housing, mental health treatment and other resources.
mynspr.org
How one Chico non-profit stepped up to help unhoused residents during this year’s winter storms
Unhoused residents in Chico were pummeled by the slate of winter storms that began the day after Christmas. At the city's sanctioned sites for unhoused residents to camp, many were unable to escape the wind and rain that knocked down their tents. The city designated these campsites early last year with the intent of providing a sanctioned camping option for unhoused residents who were deemed ineligible to stay at other shelters.
krcrtv.com
Housed to homeless in less than year; How the affordable housing crisis hit Northstate
REDDING. Calif. — The housing crisis in California is even affecting those here in the Northstate. KRCR spoke with one woman in Redding who said if you told her a year ago that she would be homeless today, she would have never believed you. But that's how quickly things had turned for her, “I’m 70 years old, I shouldn't be doing this, it's hard to believe.”
krcrtv.com
Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
krcrtv.com
Redding store clerk arrested after attacking customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. — A local mini-market clerk was arrested after attacking a customer with a hatchet on Thursday night. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers responded to a mini-market on the 4600 block of Westside Road at around 6:40 p.m. after receiving a call from a man saying he had been cut with a machete by the store's clerk.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire
REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
actionnewsnow.com
2 Redding firefighting orientation academies canceled
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department had to cancel two firefighting orientation academies due to a “lack of recruitment.”. The academies were slated for February and March and they needed 15 recruits per academy but only had three. The City of Redding now says it is working in...
Comments / 0