Info Compiled by John Robbins Butte Sports. Butte High Bulldogs 48 VS Helena Capital Bruins 49. The Butte High boys lost another heart breaker in Helena tonight falling 49-48 at the hand of the Bruins on their home floor. It was a close matchup from start to finish for both teams. In what was a back and forth battle the Bruins were able to sneak away with one tonight.

BUTTE, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO