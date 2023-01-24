Read full article on original website
Orediggers Survive Late Argo Rally in Overtime 94-87
BUTTE, Mont. – The University of Providence made Montana Tech earn their 25th home victory, including an overtime period. The No. 12 Orediggers extended their streak winning 94-87. The Orediggers (19-3, 7-2) are now up a game in the Frontier Conference standings over the Argos (12-10, 6-3) and two games on Carroll College.
Capital stifles Lady Dogs
Senior Laura Rosenleaf knocks down a free throw Thursday night against Helena, she led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points. (Photo by Kaleigh Robbins Butte Sports) The Butte High Lady Bulldogs started a little sluggish to begin the game and had some turnover mishaps early on but then righted the ship as Brityn Stewart knocked down a big 3 ball with a minute left in the first quarter.
Central boys keep streaking
Butte Central Maroons 60 VS East Helena Vigilantes 43. 11 Butte, 11 in a row for your Butte Central Maroons over the East Helena Vigilantes, who just had a huge win over a good Frenchtown team this past week. The Butte Central Maroons keep their streak alive at 11 games...
Vigilantes survive 26-point ‘Bado’-led BC fourth
Brooke Badovinac almost led a Butte Central girls’ basketball improbable Thursday night. A torrid rally fell short, however, and East Helena held on for a 60-56 win over the Maroons in a Southwestern A Conference game played at the Maroon Activities Center (MAC). The East Helena win seemed very...
Dogs can’t keep Capital on leash
Info Compiled by John Robbins Butte Sports. Butte High Bulldogs 48 VS Helena Capital Bruins 49. The Butte High boys lost another heart breaker in Helena tonight falling 49-48 at the hand of the Bruins on their home floor. It was a close matchup from start to finish for both teams. In what was a back and forth battle the Bruins were able to sneak away with one tonight.
What’s on deck
Butte High Bulldogs (3-2/4-4) VS Helena Capital (2-4/ 5-4) The Bute High Boys will head to Helena Capital Thursday to take on a tough Helena team currently ranked 6th in standings. Butte is coming off a home victory over Missoula Sentinel this past week, freshman Hudson Leudtke led the way...
Bulldogs sweep Hawks, Raptors in wrestling duals
BOZEMAN – Butte High’s wrestlers rode an emotional high on the bus to Bozeman Tuesday night and the energy sparked them to dual meet wins over Bozeman High and Bozeman Gallatin in non-conference competitions. The Bulldogs beat Bozeman High 54-21, then whipped Gallatin High of Bozeman 46-18. A...
