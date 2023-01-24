Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic
Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item
Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Inside the Magic
With Splash Mountain Gone, Fans Are Ready to Retheme Another Racist Ride
Splash Mountain shuttered its doors at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday to make way for Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Magic Kingdom attraction closed amidst a searing culture war between those who recognize the racist history of the film behind the water ride, Song of the South (1946), and nostalgic fans who consider the controversy overblown. Disneyland Resort’s version of the attraction will close soon, though a date hasn’t been officially announced.
Inside the Magic
Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End
A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone
Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
My family of 4 spent nearly $200 at Disney World's all-you-can-eat restaurant with a beer-garden theme, and it was worth it
Located in the German Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Biergarten is a family-friendly buffet-style eatery where you can eat as much as you want.
I’m a flight attendant and there is an item passengers always forget to pack for a holiday
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the one item holidaymakers always forget to pack. Steven Daniel, who has worked for SkyWest Airlines for two years, knows how to pack well as part of the job. He recently revealed that travellers forget to take an umbrella with them. He told Thrillist: "As...
Inside the Magic
“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror
In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
Inside the Magic
Cruise Line Accident Causes Water to Flood Massive Ship, Pour Over Sides
When embarking on a cruise, Guests have a lot of choices. Guests have the tough choice of actually choosing which cruise line they want to go with, whether it be with Carnival, Disney, MSC Cruises, Holland America Cruise Line, or Norwegian Cruise Line. Of course, there’s also the Royal Caribbean...
Disney World Drops a Key Fee That Park Visitors Hated Paying
The theme park giant has made a lot of changes Disney World visitors do not like, but now it's listening to them in two key areas.
Woman wants to go to Disney World but her sister who dislikes her daughter wants to come along
There are many people out there that would rather not have children and they do their best to not have to deal with them. However, there are situations where some would agree to be around a child, like going on a vacation.
Inside the Magic
Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs
Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
cruisefever.net
Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided
While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
