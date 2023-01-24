ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic

Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item

Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Inside the Magic

With Splash Mountain Gone, Fans Are Ready to Retheme Another Racist Ride

Splash Mountain shuttered its doors at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday to make way for Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Magic Kingdom attraction closed amidst a searing culture war between those who recognize the racist history of the film behind the water ride, Song of the South (1946), and nostalgic fans who consider the controversy overblown. Disneyland Resort’s version of the attraction will close soon, though a date hasn’t been officially announced.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone

Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror

In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Cruise Line Accident Causes Water to Flood Massive Ship, Pour Over Sides

When embarking on a cruise, Guests have a lot of choices. Guests have the tough choice of actually choosing which cruise line they want to go with, whether it be with Carnival, Disney, MSC Cruises, Holland America Cruise Line, or Norwegian Cruise Line. Of course, there’s also the Royal Caribbean...
Inside the Magic

Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...

