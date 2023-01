WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A White Bear Lake police officer was hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday after being shot while trying to make an arrest, police said. Officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment complex around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired. The officer was wounded and taken the hospital, White Bear Lake Police Capt. Phil Henry said in a statement.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO