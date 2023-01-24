Police: 18-year-old man charged with murder in killing of 2 teens at Des Moines alternative school for at-risk youth

Read full article on original website
New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center
DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside
(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief
Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
18-year-old charged after deadly Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here, a Des Moines outreach center. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.
Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center
DES MOINES, Iowa – New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday. Two students and the CEO of the Starts Right Here program were shot multiple times in the incident. The students, ages 16 and 18, died from their injuries. Will Keeps, the […]
One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death
(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
Fort Dodge Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries in Webster County
Webster County Detectives have arrested a Fort Dodge man wanted for back to back burglaries after finding stolen property and illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a home in Stratford. 44 year old Michael Ackerson was taken into custody after a full scale investigation by members of the Webster...
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
Man killed by explosion, fire in Polk County has been identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who died during anexplosion Wednesday at the Metro Motors building has been identified. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Tad Costello, of Johnston, died from his injuries. Costello operated his own repair business, Eastown Tire and Auto, in the back of the...
Marshalltown police seek murder charges against man who beat his own father
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A Marshalltown man could soon be charged with killing his own father. Police say Scott Swartz brutally beat 78-year-old Paul Swartz earlier this month. Paul Swartz has now died. Police now ask the Marshall County Attorney's Office to file murder charges against Swartz.
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
Woman questions risk, reward after police chase leads to truck crashing into her home
DES MOINES, Iowa — At Des Moines City Council, a womanwhose home was crashed into during a police chase criticized the police department. We first told you about this chase ending in a crash back in December. After a traffic maneuver to stop the vehicle, police say the suspect...
Des Moines Shooting UPDATE: Non-Profit, Family Issue Statements
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines non-profit organization Starts Right Here, that was the site of a shooting this week is releasing a statement. The shooting Monday resulted in the deaths of two teens and the injury of the non-profit's founder, Will Keeps. The family of Will Keeps has also released a statement (below).
Investigators say West Des Moines apartment fire likely started around chimney flue barrier in attic
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out overnight at Carriage Park Apartments in West Des Moines. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and left several residents looking for a place to stay overnight. Firefighters found a small fire in the attic above the second...
Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
Des Moines City Council approves settlement in racial profiling case
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines will pay to settle a racial profiling case against the police department. The city council approved the settlement Monday in a 4-year-long dispute with Dejuan Haynes. Haynes sued the city in 2018 after police pulled him over and put him...
