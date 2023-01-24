Read full article on original website
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Daily Beast
Some of Pence’s Classified Docs Were Foreign Trip Briefing Memos: CNN
Among the dozen or so classified documents found at the home of Mike Pence were materials described to CNN by multiple sources as background briefing memos for the former vice president’s trips overseas. One insider told the network that some of the records may have been overlooked during the move-out process because they were squirreled away inside travel briefing binders. Another explained the classified materials would not have been visible to movers unless they’d paged through the binders. Such memos can contain everything from basic biographical information on a given country’s heads of state to far more sensitive information. One source briefed on the ongoing multi-agency investigation into the discovery said that the records were of the “lower level” variety, and that there was nothing particularly unusual in their contents. On Tuesday, it was reported that the documents at Pence’s Indiana home had been found by a lawyer asked to conduct a search “out of an abundance of caution” after classified materials were found at Donald Trump’s Florida estate and Joe Biden’s Delaware home.
Daily Beast
Trump’s ‘Coup Memo’ Author Facing Disbarment in California
John Eastman, a former Trumpland legal adviser, is in hot water with California state bar regulators, who announced on Thursday that they would seek to strip the 62-year-old of his law license. An 11-count complaint alleging that Eastman committed ethical violations in an attempt to obstruct Congress and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election was introduced by the State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona. A little-known but well-respected lawyer before falling in with Trump, Eastman also achieved notoriety after it was revealed he’d authored two so-called “coup memos.” These blueprints laid out a fringe legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to unilaterally reject the result of the 2020 presidential election. A statement from the California bar also noted that Eastman was facing charges related to his “false and misleading statements regarding purported election fraud,” some of which “contributed to provoking a crowd” into launching an assault on the Capitol. In a response posted to his Substack on Thursday, Eastman called the bar’s notice “filled with distortions, half truths, and outright falsehoods,” and said he would respond to each charge “in due course.”
Daily Beast
Fox’s ‘Straight News’ Anchor Harris Faulkner Lets Rick Scott Peddle His Medicare Lie
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Thursday allowed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) to repeatedly push the lie that Democrats slashed hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for Medicare—even though that spurious claim had been debunked months ago. In fact, not only did Faulkner—often labeled one of Fox’s “straight...
Daily Beast
How a MAGA Split With Big Business Could Break the Economy
When Washington was on the brink of careening off the so-called fiscal cliff in 2011, recalcitrant congressional Republicans were facing pressure from a crucial ally. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country’s most powerful business lobby, had a clear message to GOP lawmakers who wanted to take the debt limit hostage in order to force spending cuts: quit messing around.
Daily Beast
Inside the Democratic ‘SWAT Team’ Combating the GOP’s Biden Probes
When Barack Obama faced a group of House Republicans dead-set on digging up dirt about him and his administration, he didn’t have a whole lot of backup. The task of defending his administration on a daily basis against GOP investigations—from Benghazi to Fast and Furious—was largely left to a few Democratic lawmakers and a handful of White House staffers.
Daily Beast
Political Pundits Might Be Done With Trump, but GOP Voters Aren’t
If you’re one of the millions of Americans who want desperately for the country to move on from Donald Trump and his toxic brand of politics, I’ve got some bad news—he’s the odds-on favorite to be the 2024 Republican nominee for president. I don’t make the...
Daily Beast
Inside the George Santos Campaign Report Blame Game
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. It appears no one wants to be left holding the bag on whatever possible fallout awaits the reported federal investigation into George Santos’ campaign finance filings—and that includes George Santos.
Daily Beast
Pence’s Classified Documents Are a New Headache for AG Merrick Garland
Attorney General Merrick Garland has painted himself into a corner with special counsel appointments. Garland has a ways to go before he threatens the record of his former boss (and mine), Attorney General Janet Reno, who appointed seven independent counsels during the Clinton administration. But he has plenty of time yet to catch up.
