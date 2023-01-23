Suspect in Theft of Livingston School Bus Traced to Burglary of Nearby Home

LIVINGSTON, NJ — State and federal law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the theft of a Livingston Board of Education (LBOE) school bus that occurred last week, including how the suspect arrived in Livingston, why he stole this specific vehicle and his possible motivation or plans for the use of the bus.

In conjunction with these outside agencies as well as local and county police officers, the Livingston Police Department (LPD) has since identified the suspect as Bader Fahad Alzahranni, 22, of Saudi Arabia, after linking him to a burglary that occurred in Livingston on Sunday, Jan. 15—two days prior to the theft of the bus.

The LPD responded to 204 Hillside Avenue, the Livingston Senior and Community Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in response to a report of a stolen LBOE bus that had been parked among other busses.

Due to the type of vehicle stolen, the Livingston Detective Bureau notified several law enforcement partners to assist with the subsequent investigation, which identified a suspect possibly linked to a burglary.

Two days earlier, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Livingston officers had responded to a Hillside Avenue residence that is currently under construction on a report of a burglary. According to police, the builder found that the home had attempted forced entries to two of the rear doors, and entry was gained to the residence.

Items and documents later found at the scene of the burglary identified the burglary suspect as Alzahranni.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, intelligence revealed that the suspect was likely in the area of northeast Pennsylvania, and a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement contingent flooded to the area in search of the suspect. Through surveillance and interagency cooperation, the suspect was located in northeast Pennsylvania and taken into custody without incident at approximately 5:05 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

According to police, the suspect was subsequently charged with multiple state charges, including burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft of movable property, criminal damage and criminal trespass.

In a follow-up statement about the ongoing investigation on Monday, Jan. 23, Livingston Police Chief Gary Marshuetz once again thanked local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners as well as Livingston police officers for their "tireless help and diligence in bringing this matter to a safe and swift conclusion."

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.



