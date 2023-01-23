ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Disney Collectibles Sold Online by Bodnar's Auction Sales

By Rod Hirsch
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Hundreds of recent vintage Disney-licensed collectibles will be sold online Wednesday Jan. 25 by Bodnar's Auction Sales.

The second day of the sale Thursday, Jan. 26 features a single-owner collection of die-cast model cars.

In-person previews for both sales are by appointment only in Monmouth Junction, NJ on Tuesday, Jan. 24,from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The live broadcast of the auction begins each day at 11 a.m. on the website.

Bidding on all lots opens at $10.

The Jan. 25 sale will feature a single-owner Disney collection with many rare one-of-a-kind pieces by Laurenz Capodimonte, Lladro, Giuseppe Armani, Maquette, Goebel Miniatures, WDCC, 3-D plates, bronzes, watches, Waterford crystal, limited edition hard cover books, coin sets, and a huge collection of Disney pins.

The Jan. 26 sale of more than 200 die-cast cars features a single-owner collection including Carousel 1, Exoto Racing Legends, GMP, Lane Collectibles, AutoArt Millennium, AutoArt Performance, UT Models, American Muscle, Maisto, Revell, Franklin Mint and other quality makers all mostly mint in box!

This sale will also feature other toys including vintage Fisher Price, board games, puzzles, dolls, action figures on cards, Halloween items and more.

Live Broadcast Auction Online Only Bidding Starts at 11:00 am

In-House Shipping on Most Items; local UPS Store shipping on large lots or over sized Items. Local pick-up in Monmouth Junction.

Register to bid online at bodnarsauction.com.

To bid online click on the link at the top of the website page that says Online Bidding. Register to bid and watch the sale live on sale day.

Further information is available by calling (732) 210-6388.

