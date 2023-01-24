ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

Sweet Revolution reopens after weeks of renovations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A small business is back open after nearly a month of renovations. Sweet Revolution Bake Shop opened its doors again to the public this week after undergoing a complete transformation, including new floors, hardwood countertops and display cases. The shop opened in downtown Lafayette about...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

New Purdue LGBTQ Center grand opening

PURDUE UNIVERSITY, Ind. (WLFI) — The University first opened their LGBTQ Center in 2012 with just one room dedicated to them. Today they are opening their new state of the art Center for all students, staff and community members to use. The opening celebration will take place later this...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Local student makes IUK list

KOKOMO — Indiana University Kokomo named Luke Patrick Richardson of Lapel to its dean’s list or chancellor’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the dean’s list and 4.0 chancellor’s list while carrying at least 12 credit hours through the grading period.
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette lawmaker wants to invest $30M in mental heatlh

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A lawmaker from Lafayette's top priority this year is to invest in mental health resources in Indiana. Republican state Sen. Ron Alting is co-author of SB 1, which sets aside $30 million over the next two years to create community mental health centers and mobile crisis teams across the state, as well as bolster Indiana's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
LAFAYETTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

Slim Chickens coming to West Lafayette in February

A new restaurant, Slim Chickens, is coming to West Lafayette on Feb. 6. This will be the first Slim Chickens restaurant in Indiana. The store plans on staying open until midnight. Aside from bringing its fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to students, the email states that the new Slim Chickens location will also make a positive economic impact, with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

28th annual Winter Warmer charity event happening Jan 28

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 28th annual Winter Warmer fundraiser is happening Saturday at Lafayette Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Laura's Kids. Owner Greg Emig and his wife started the nonprofit after his sister-in-law Laura, a Purdue senior, died unexpectedly. The nonprofit donates funds to charities in Greater...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Heritage Trail in Lafayette to extend to Wabash Avenue Neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Winter weather is in full effect but some people are still dreaming of hiking and biking. One of those dreams is building an extension of the Wabash Heritage Trail to the Wabash Avenue Neighborhood. Lafayette economic development Director Dennis Carson says the project is part...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
Current Publishing

Sweet Surprise: Noblesville High School senior receives prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship

A Noblesville High School senior has received a full-ride scholarship after being named as a Lilly Endowment scholar. Abby Pittman was surprised with the scholarship announcement in December at the high school and will receive full tuition for four years at an Indiana college of her choice. The scholarship also covers required fees and a book stipend annually.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
tourcounsel.com

The Fashion Mall at Keystone | Shopping center in Indianapolis

If you are looking for a shopping center with stores of recognized brands, The Fashion Mall at Keystone is the ideal place for you. In addition, it is a site with a good location and easy access. Following this, in this place you can find luxury brand stores, international restaurants, and interactive areas for the family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Emagine theater in Noblesville to hold sensory-friendly screening of Tom & Jerry

Join Emagine Entertainment for a unique, sensory friendly screening of Tom & Jerry on Saturday, Feb. 4 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. Emagine Entertainment understands that movies should be as accessible as possible for everyone, as this sensory...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wbaa.org

Purdue graduate workers discuss struggle to pay for rent, groceries

Purdue University graduate workers are advocating for a living wage, arguing that their university stipend isn’t enough. Roughly 40 people gathered at the Purdue Graduate Student Center Tuesday to discuss how inflation and the university’s pay have left many student workers struggling to cover the basic costs of food, rent, and health care.
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy