Barnegat Boys Hoops Fall to Lacey 61-50 on Monday
BARNEGAT - Lacey was led by Ryan Fitzgerald and Chris Venturoso who each scored 17 poionts to lead Lacey to a 61-50 victory over Barnegat Monday evening.
Barnegat was led by Jamari Smith with 19 points, Cole Toddings with 12 and Mason Krey with 10 points.
Barnegat's record drops to 5-10 on the season.
Lacey (8-7)
18
5
13
25
61
Barnegat (5-10)
12
14
5
19
50
Player Stats
Lacey Game Stats
Player
2PT
3PT
FTM
FTA
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
STL
Ryan Fitzgerald
4
1
6
8
17
0
0
0
0
Dylan Hall
4
1
3
5
14
0
0
0
0
Logan Brash
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
Troy Buxton
1
1
1
3
6
0
0
0
0
Chris Venturoso
5
1
4
7
17
0
0
0
0
Trevor Santucci
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Joe Miereles
0
0
2
4
2
0
0
0
0
Totals:
15
5
16
27
61
0
0
0
0
Barnegat Game Stats
Player
2PT
3PT
FTM
FTA
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
STL
Mason Krey
2
2
0
2
10
0
0
0
0
Luke Tortorici
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
Shawn Javines
0
0
3
4
3
0
0
0
0
Cole Toddings
5
0
2
2
12
0
0
0
0
Todd Muhammad
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
Alex Churney
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kyle Greenleaf
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jamari Smith
6
2
1
2
19
0
0
0
0
Totals:
13
6
6
10
50
0
0
0
0
