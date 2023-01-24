ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Barnegat Boys Hoops Fall to Lacey 61-50 on Monday

By Pat Sharkey and Kaitlyn DeBarth
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

BARNEGAT - Lacey was led by Ryan Fitzgerald and Chris Venturoso who each scored 17 poionts to lead Lacey to a 61-50 victory over Barnegat Monday evening.

Barnegat was led by Jamari Smith with 19 points, Cole Toddings with 12 and Mason Krey with 10 points.

Barnegat's record drops to 5-10 on the season.



Lacey (8-7)
18
5
13
25
61


Barnegat (5-10)
12
14
5
19
50

Player Stats

Lacey Game Stats



Player
2PT
3PT
FTM
FTA
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
STL




Ryan Fitzgerald
4
1
6
8
17
0
0
0
0


Dylan Hall
4
1
3
5
14
0
0
0
0


Logan Brash
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0


Troy Buxton
1
1
1
3
6
0
0
0
0


Chris Venturoso
5
1
4
7
17
0
0
0
0


Trevor Santucci
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0


Joe Miereles
0
0
2
4
2
0
0
0
0


Totals:
15
5
16
27
61
0
0
0
0

Barnegat Game Stats



Player
2PT
3PT
FTM
FTA
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
STL




Mason Krey
2
2
0
2
10
0
0
0
0


Luke Tortorici
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0


Shawn Javines
0
0
3
4
3
0
0
0
0


Cole Toddings
5
0
2
2
12
0
0
0
0


Todd Muhammad
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0


Alex Churney
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0


Kyle Greenleaf
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0


Jamari Smith
6
2
1
2
19
0
0
0
0


Totals:
13
6
6
10
50
0
0
0
0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhWpB_0kOthSVR00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Southern Regional Ice Hockey Records 4-0 Victory Over Lacey on Wednesday

TOMS RIVER - Southern defeated Lacey 4-0 on Wednesday at the Winding River Ice Rink. Andrew Buda scored a goal and had an assist. Julia Wheeler recorded two assists. Nicholas Wheeler, Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock added solo goals. Aidan Rowland had 21 saves in the net. First Period 9:48  Matthew Brock   Assists: Siek Callie, Andrew Buda 3:45  Andrew Buda   Assists: Aidan Ruiz Second Period: 10:29  Nicholas Wheeler   Assists: Julia Wheeler, Daniel Georgeson Third Period: 9:09 Ben Gautier   Assists: Andrew Buda, Julia Wheeler
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs. Montgomery Photo Gallery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School hosted Montgomery January 26, 2023 at Thomas Fisher Court and recognized the Seniors, Little Liner youth and alum Harry Morra. Before the game Jason Martinez and Jaylen Miller were honored on Senior Night. Montgomery won 63-48. Enjoy the photo gallery from the game.   Montgomery (6-12, 2-8) 9 18 18 18 -- 63 Phillipsburg (10-7, 4-6) 12 14 12 10 -- 48   Read more: HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Montgomery Ends Phillipsburg’s Winning Streak  
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

North Plainfield Girls Basketball Tops Woodbridge,60-54

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -Yasmen Zafar scored 15 points to lead the Canucks over Woodbridge 60-54. North Plainfield girls basketball (12-3) started slow but bounced back in the second half outscoring Woodbridge, 33-22.  Nyla Felton added 14 points for North Plainfield and Layla Gutierrez and Kaelyn Hester each chipped in 10. Aviva Palms led Woodbridge (8-8) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. North Plainfield hosts Bound Brook on Friday and South Plainfield on Saturday.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Defeats Rutherford, 5-2

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge lost a disappointing first game, but was able to bounce back and capture a 5-2 victory over Rutherford in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Thursday in North Arlington. Nico Altamura rolled a 602 series for the Blue Devils to lead the way on the day.  Andrew Medina’s 200 was key as Wood-Ridge defeated Rutherford 677-549 in game two to tie the match at 1-1 and take the lead in pinfall. A decisive 702-595 win in game 3, behind Atlamura’s 218 gave the Blue Devils the 5-2 victory.   Wood-Ridge 5, Rutherford 2         Dylan Matawa 169 155 189 513 Andrew Medina 158 200 167 525 Nico Altamura 193 191 218 602 Rebecca Paar   131     Giancarlo Valente 99   128 227 Total 619 677 702 1867 Rutherford 631 549 595 1775
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Morris Catholic Defeats Hanover Park, 61-55

DENVILLE, NJ -- The Hanover Park boys basketball team battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit, but couldn't complete the rally in a 61-55 loss to Morris Catholic on Thursday. The Hornets will now turn their attention to a Morris County Tournament first-round game at home against Mountain Lakes Saturday at 1 p.m. Hanover Park (7-9) has split two regular-season games against Mountain Lakes.
HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Routs Perth Amboy, 84-47

PERTH AMBOY, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team scored more than 20 points in each of the first three quarters on its way to an 84-47 victory over Perth Amboy on Thursday. Kalani Antoine scored 24 points for the Vikings (11-5), who outscored the Panthers, 24-7, in the second quarter to open a 47-20 halftime lead. Bruce Muniz and Harmehar Chhabra scored 11 points apiece and Daniel Swirad had eight points for the Vikings. Lorenzo Perez paced Perth Amboy (8-8) with 13 points.  
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Defeats Montgomery, Makes History at 10-0

SKILLMAN, NJ —Senior Morgan Groff led the way with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals as Watchung Hills topped Montgomery on Thursday, 45-24. Carly Allgor pitched in 10 points and 8 rebounds while Ava Lobozzo and Sofia Squizziato each added 7 points for the Warriors. With the win, Watchung Hills improved to 14-4 on the season and capped off an undefeated 10-0 record in the Skyland Conference’s Raritan Division. Senior Taylor Acker paced the Cougars (2-15) with 8 points.   “A historic win for the Lady Warriors who recorded a perfect 10-0 record in the Skyland Conference, Raritan Division,”said WHRHS head coach Reece Kirchofer. “They are not just Champions but undefeated Champions.  This has never been done before, and requires talent, teamwork and hard work. Could not be prouder of this group of athletes! Everywhere we go the high standards they bring on and off the court represent the Watchung Hills Community at the highest level.  So glad to take this ride with them, knowing what is required of this accomplishment.  They deserve every accolade they receive! “   Watchung Hills next plays at Hunterdon Central on Saturday.
WATCHUNG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Parsippany Regional Edges Morris Catholic, 4-3

MORRISTOWN, NJ -- The Parsippany Regional ice hockey team won for the second time this winter, defeating Morris Catholic, 4-3, on Thursday. Parsippany (2-9) scored three of its goals in the second period, then took a 4-2 lead in the third period. Morris Catholic (2-14) had scored the first two goals of the game. Robert Hemenway scored two goals for Parsippany, including a shorthanded goal in the third period. Maxwell Ingersoll and Nicholas Hornung each scored one goal in the win.  Giovanni Nigro, Joe Gasparro, Matthew Hemenway and Kyle Kirk all had Parsippany assists. Winning goalie Andrew Nicholas made 29 saves.  
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Holds Off Colonia, 63-56

COLONIA, NJ -- Despite typically terrific performances from Colonia's dynamic duo of Taylor Derkack and Mattison Chiera, East Brunswick came back from an early seven-point deficit and led wire-to-wire in the second half en route to a 63-56 girls basketball victory over the Patriots Thursday night. Senior center Tamea El scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for East Brunswick (7-9), which avenged a loss to Colonia (10-8) earlier this season. On Jan. 5, Colonia defeated the Bears, 46-33. El had nine points that night, but, after East Brunswick fell behind 9-2, three minutes into Thursday night's game, she had a huge...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
njurbannews.com

Coaches honored at NJSCA Hall of Fame event

A crowd of nearly 300 gathered at Pines Manor in Edison on Sunday for the 27th annual New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame awards event, which was held in cooperation with the NJSIAA. A total of 48 coaches were honored, including the 20 who were inducted into the...
EDISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Wrestlers Fall to New Jersey's Top Team Delbarton 48-12

STAFFORD - The Southern Regional Rams invited New Jersey's top-rated team into the Southern gym on Wednesday night. The Rams lost by a score of 48-12.  The Rams are New Jersey's top ranked public school, and they have nothing to be ashamed of. Remember these private school programs recruit students from all over the East Coast.  The Rams of Southern should be proud.  Southern recorded some solid victories in the contest: Conor Collins defeating John Hager 6-0 at 126 lbs.    Wyatt Stout defeated Trevor Jones 4-2 at 132 lbs.    Matt Henrich defeated Cross Wasilewski 3-2 at 150 lbs.   Riley O'Boyle defeated Henry Forte 3-0 at 215...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Rutgers Basketball Star Shares His Talents With Woodbridge Youth

WOODBRIDGE, NJ – Geo Baker brings the practice session to a halt to demonstrate to the four young basketball players assembled on this court how to throw a head-and-shoulders fake that would almost buckle LeBron James’ knees. “Take a little step to the right, get the defender going that way,” he said, shimmying to his right, before leaving the imaginary defender/orange cone in the dust by cutting to the opposite side. “Then it’s bang, bang,” Baker adds, stopping behind the 3-point arc, rising up and sinking an easy jumper – just like he did throughout a Big 10 career that ended last...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Fourth-Grader Wins Gold at International Gymnastics Tournament

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- A fourth-grader at Martin Luther King Intermediate School in Piscataway won first place at a prestigious international gymnastics championship. Mya Spotwood took the gold medal in the all-around at the Atlantis Crown Invitational in Nassau, Bahamas, from Dec. 16 to 18, the largest gymnastics competition in the Caribbean. At her level, Mya competed against 74 gymnasts from Jamaica, Canada, the Bahamas, United Kingdom, and across the United States. “Both her dad and I are exceptionally proud,” said her mother, Yasmeen Spotwood, “not only of her accomplishments but her dedication that, one, she’s good at, and two, that she loves.” Mya...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Game On! Mt. Laurel's Diversity & Inclusion Board Hosting Family Feud Night

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Join the Mount Laurel Diversity & Inclusion Board for a fun night out with your family and neighbors! The Board will be hosting a Family Feud game night on Friday, March 3 from 7PM to 9PM at the Mount Laurel Community Center, located at 100 Mount Laurel Road.  Residents can either play on a team of five people, or enjoy the laughs from the audience! Those who'd like to participate but don't have a team of five people lined up shouldn't worry, as the Board will pair them up with others.  Snacks will be provided, and prizes — as well...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy