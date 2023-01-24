Barnegat Boys Hoops Fall to Lacey 61-50 on Monday

BARNEGAT - Lacey was led by Ryan Fitzgerald and Chris Venturoso who each scored 17 poionts to lead Lacey to a 61-50 victory over Barnegat Monday evening.

Barnegat was led by Jamari Smith with 19 points, Cole Toddings with 12 and Mason Krey with 10 points.

Barnegat's record drops to 5-10 on the season.





Lacey (8-7)

18

5

13

25

61





Barnegat (5-10)

12

14

5

19

50





Player Stats

Lacey Game Stats





Player

2PT

3PT

FTM

FTA

PTS

REB

AST

BLK

STL









Ryan Fitzgerald

4

1

6

8

17

0

0

0

0





Dylan Hall

4

1

3

5

14

0

0

0

0





Logan Brash

0

1

0

0

3

0

0

0

0





Troy Buxton

1

1

1

3

6

0

0

0

0





Chris Venturoso

5

1

4

7

17

0

0

0

0





Trevor Santucci

1

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0





Joe Miereles

0

0

2

4

2

0

0

0

0





Totals:

15

5

16

27

61

0

0

0

0





Barnegat Game Stats





Player

2PT

3PT

FTM

FTA

PTS

REB

AST

BLK

STL









Mason Krey

2

2

0

2

10

0

0

0

0





Luke Tortorici

0

1

0

0

3

0

0

0

0





Shawn Javines

0

0

3

4

3

0

0

0

0





Cole Toddings

5

0

2

2

12

0

0

0

0





Todd Muhammad

0

1

0

0

3

0

0

0

0





Alex Churney

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0





Kyle Greenleaf

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0





Jamari Smith

6

2

1

2

19

0

0

0

0





Totals:

13

6

6

10

50

0

0

0

0







