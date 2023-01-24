ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Twelve Pa. schools accused of raising taxes unnecessarily

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dozen Pennsylvania school districts, including three in Lancaster County, have been accused of raising school property taxes even when they had enough money to cover their budgets. A new report by the State Auditor General alleged 12 school districts were playing a “shell game”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania to offer K-12 education training to students

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania students could soon get hands-on training to become teachers. Beginning next school year, vocational educational programs will offer k-12 training for students, giving them a taste of what it’s like to be an educator. “The goal here is to introduce Pennsylvania students to opportunities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shapiro keeps gift ban for employees stricter than law

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro said Friday that he will keep in place a ban on executive-branch employees receiving gifts of influence that is stricter than state law, but relax some provisions under his predecessor. Under Shapiro's new executive order, the roughly 80,000 executive-branch employees are banned from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Why 2023 is your year to quit smoking | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — Smoking is one of the most harmful habits, accounting for 480,000 deaths every year in the United States. The American Lung Association (ALA) says 2023 is the perfect year to quit tobacco use for good, for many reasons. Every year, thousands of people make a New...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Dutch Haven bakery closed, listed for sale

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The windmill atop Dutch Haven in East Lampeter Township is no longer waving in customers, as the business has closed and is now up for sale. "Dutch Haven has been a huge iconic part of the Lancaster tourism landscape and the culinary landscape for years," said Joel Cliff, Discover Lancaster communications director.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low of 3.9%

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew, but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Here are some tips for driving in inclement weather

Central Pennsylvania is expecting to finally see some winter weather on Wednesday. According to AAA, winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter. Ahead of the snowy conditions, AAA offers some tips on...
