No, Gov. Shapiro is not required to disclose his inaugural donors | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Shapiro’s inauguration has come and gone, and the administration is off to a fast start. However, the governor has yet to release the names or dollar amounts that funded the inaugural celebration. THE QUESTION. Is he required to make the list of inaugural donors...
Twelve Pa. schools accused of raising taxes unnecessarily
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dozen Pennsylvania school districts, including three in Lancaster County, have been accused of raising school property taxes even when they had enough money to cover their budgets. A new report by the State Auditor General alleged 12 school districts were playing a “shell game”...
Local strides attempted by AAPI communities, lawmakers following tragedy in California
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Sophie Xiong with Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) learned of the mass shooting at a California Lunar New Year celebration as she was getting ready for Lancaster’s first-ever celebration of the holiday. "I immediately started to sob, and I couldn't stop," Xiong said. "I...
Pennsylvania to offer K-12 education training to students
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania students could soon get hands-on training to become teachers. Beginning next school year, vocational educational programs will offer k-12 training for students, giving them a taste of what it’s like to be an educator. “The goal here is to introduce Pennsylvania students to opportunities...
Why does the State Museum of Pennsylvania have the remains of nearly 1,000 Native Americans?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the 24th largest collection of unpatriated remains in the country, according to a ProPublica investigation. The remains of 908 Native Americans are housed in the museum. The collection is largely a result of excavations in the late 19th and early...
Shapiro keeps gift ban for employees stricter than law
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro said Friday that he will keep in place a ban on executive-branch employees receiving gifts of influence that is stricter than state law, but relax some provisions under his predecessor. Under Shapiro's new executive order, the roughly 80,000 executive-branch employees are banned from...
Why 2023 is your year to quit smoking | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Smoking is one of the most harmful habits, accounting for 480,000 deaths every year in the United States. The American Lung Association (ALA) says 2023 is the perfect year to quit tobacco use for good, for many reasons. Every year, thousands of people make a New...
Pa. legislature has more women than ever, but they’re still underrepresented
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not rank well for female representation, though it is improving. For years among the bottom 12 states, it now ranks 29th in the country, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. The current legislative session has the most women...
Dutch Haven bakery closed, listed for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The windmill atop Dutch Haven in East Lampeter Township is no longer waving in customers, as the business has closed and is now up for sale. "Dutch Haven has been a huge iconic part of the Lancaster tourism landscape and the culinary landscape for years," said Joel Cliff, Discover Lancaster communications director.
Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low of 3.9%
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew, but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point...
Why hasn't south central Pennsylvania gotten much snow this winter? | Weather Rewind
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It’s time for another Weather Rewind, where we look back at this week’s past weather—with a twist. This week, we’re looking back at the latest winter storm. It looked a lot like past systems this season and resulted in lighter snow accumulations.
Police investigating 2 thefts from vehicles in Upper Allen Township
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department says that on Jan. 20 there were two thefts from vehicles in the parking lot across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park. The thefts were said to have occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. on Friday evening.
Here are some tips for driving in inclement weather
Central Pennsylvania is expecting to finally see some winter weather on Wednesday. According to AAA, winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter. Ahead of the snowy conditions, AAA offers some tips on...
