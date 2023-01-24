Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Was Not Supposed to Win the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match in 2021
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn revealed on the Public Enemies podcast that Charlotte Flair was supposed to win the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in 2021 instead of Bianca Belair. “I was in a Tampa Hotel room and we were watching some sort of football game and an assistant...
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX, If He Saw Vince McMahon Backstage, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his experience at RAW is XXX:. “It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I’ve missed in the business and what I hadn’t missed in one day because I haven’t been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE
Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More
Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
Another Lawsuit Filed Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Last week, Sportico.com reported that the Detroit Police and Fire Retirement System had filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, seeking a declaration to effectively prevent him from regaining control of WWE’s board of directors and from hastening a WWE sale. BloombergLaw.com reported two weeks ago that WWE shareholder Scott...
Tony Khan “Fought Hard” to Get Mark Briscoe to Appear on AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Mark Briscoe will face Jay Lethal on tonight’s Dynamite. Khan commented on the appearance while appearing on the Battleground podcast. “It’s going to be a great match honoring a great man. These men requested this match. Wednesday will be...
Bray Wyatt on What The Undertaker Said in His Ear, Uncle Howdy, His WWE Return, and More
WWE star Bray Wyatt recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview. During the discussion, Bray was asked how he feels about his return to WWE:. “I think there’s a part of any athlete when you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I’ve really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I’ve gotten, I’ve really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be.”
WWE Issued a Cease and Desist Letter for Contacting Contracted MLW Talent
A cease and desist letter was sent to WWE, according to MLW sources, Dave Meltzer reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE attempted to contact some contracted MLW talent for the RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show, according to the story. No names were given, but given that The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony planned to include family members of The Bloodline, one would think WWE was interested in getting someone from the Anoa’i/Fatu family. Lance Anoa’i, for example, works on MLW shows.
Backstage News on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Why Kenny Omega Has Been Away, Mark Briscoe
The Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday reportedly went well, but many things were changed to accommodate the ROH Hall of Famer, who died last Tuesday at the age of 38. According to a new report from Fightful Select, it didn’t appear that thee tribute...
AEW Star Reacts to Ric Flair’s Harsh Criticism About Him
Konosuke Takeshita has reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s harsh criticism. Flair discussed Takeshita’s knife-edge chops delivered to Bryan Danielson during their AEW Dynamite match on January 11, specifically the chops Danielson took while down on his knees, on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast.
Raquel Rodriguez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles and the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke with Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, Raquel was asked what is going through her mind regarding the Royal Rumble:. “Everything possible. Everything that could go right. Everything that could go wrong. Everything that could...
Mick Foley Reveals Why He Missed WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Special, Reacts to the Show
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special and the reasons why he missed it in a post that he made on Facebook. Sending out happy 30th anniversary wishes to everyone involved with Monday Night Raw. It is no exaggeration to say that some of the very finest moments of my life took place on this program – and I’m hoping for another 20 years. Thanks to all of you who watched for so many years, and have a nice day!”
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 1/27/2023
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the January 27 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Byron Saxton and Vic Joseph were on commentary. * Dante Chen defeated Kale Dixon. * Dani Palmer...
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/25/2023)
Dynamite comes back this week with what was a huge addition, Mark Briscoe being on the show in a wrestling capacity to pay tribute to his brother, which got great time. MJF continues to put Bryan Danielson through challenges and Darby Allin has a returning Samoa Joe gunning for him once again.
Possible Reason Why AEW: Fight Forever Release Date Has Not Been Announced
A trailer for the new AEW: Fight Forever console video game was released in November 2022, but a “coming soon” message was displayed and no release date was confirmed. According to Matt Black of WrestleZone.com, there has been a delay in announcing the release date for Fight Forever due to issues with the game’s rating. The amount of blood and gore in the game is thought to have caused problems for AEW and THQ Nordic in obtaining a “teen” rating.
Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE HQ
Fans have speculated about Vince McMahon’s role in WWE since his return as Chairman of the Board. Nothing has changed in terms of how creative is run, and Triple H remains in charge of RAW and SmackDown. Ric Flair stated on his podcast that he did not see Vince backstage at RAW, despite hoping to. Hunter, Bruce Prichard, and William Regal held the Gorilla position.
Doudrop Reveals Recent Heart Issues and Whether She Will Compete in the WWE Royal Rumble
Doudrop has been absent from WWE TV recently due to heart problems that arose following a match with COVID-19. WWE Community kicked off their Royal Rumble Week events in San Antonio, TX, on Thursday by hosting an anti-bullying “Be A Star” rally with more than 70 kids at the Patch/Chaffee Youth Center at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston. Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Titus O’Neil, The Street Profits, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were among those in attendance to spend time with the children and teach them how to manage their emotions. Kids and Superstars also took part in two group activities called “Ball of Yarn” and “Common Ground,” which demonstrated that they may have things in common that they were unaware of, with the goal of fostering friendship and understanding among all.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.
