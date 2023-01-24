Kansas City, Kansas, police officer on leave as department reviews viral video

A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is on administrative leave as the department investigates a viral video in which the officer exhibited unusual behavior.

In a statement to KSHB 41, the department said it became aware of the incident last week.

"The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department understands concerns currently being raised regarding the appearance and wellbeing of one of the officers in the video," the department said in the statement.

The department said the investigation includes a "fit-for-duty evaluation," which will consist of a comprehensive medical and physical assessment.

The officer in question will also be drug tested, according to the department.

"While still early in the investigation, preliminary information indicates that a medical condition may have been a factor in the officer’s appearance," the department said.

KSHB 41 is not linking the video because we haven't received permission to use it.

