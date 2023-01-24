ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Cohee Trial enters week two

By Rob Hagan
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pq4M_0kOtgQ3s00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX )—It’s the kind of story only nightmares are made of. 21-year-old Brian Cohee Jr on trial for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of a local homeless man on February 27th, 2021.

Cohee was arrested just days later in March 2021 following the discovery of remains belonging to 69-year-old warren Barnes of grand junction, stashed in Cohee’s closet.

The defendant is pleading not guilty for first degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with evidence, all by reason of insanity.

According to the arrest affidavit,t Cohee suffers from a major depressive disorder and Asperger’s.

Jury selection commenced with a grim warning from Judge Gurley saying, “The facts of this case are hard to take.”

Jury selection and opening statements concluded Wednesday.

The prosecution has burden of proof and in Colorado they have to convince the jury beyond a reasonable doubt Cohee knew the difference between right and wrong at the time of the murder by showing Cohee was planning, preparing, and hiding evidence because people don’t hide what they perceive to be wrong.

The defense says Cohee cant experience emotions like others, or relate to others, and morally doesn’t know murder is wrong.

The first witness who took the stand also took the famous picture of Barnes seen by so many, and in her testimony said, “Warren Barnes was my friend.”

Emotions ran high on Thursday as Terri Cohee took the witness stand reliving the horrific moments when she discovered a human head in her son’s closet at the home where she ran a daycare for kids two to five years old. Mrs. Cohee told prosecutors her first thought was to get the kids out.

Mrs. Cohee testified her son has Autism, ADHD, and anxiety, and has been taking meds since he was five years old.

Terri Cohee recalled finding her son’s black backpack months before the murder containing zip ties, a hammer, and duct tape referred to the jury as a kit instead of a kill kit as prosecutors wanted.

The prosecution interviewed Mrs. Cohee more than two hours. The defense only took six minutes.

on Friday, Brian Cohee senior, the defendant’s dad, who founded the local save a life jacket program in 1994, testified. His son scowled as Cohee senior testified he saw blood on the trunk of his son’s green ford 500 sedan as a tow truck tried to remove their son’s partially submerged car from the river on February 28th.

Cohee senior says he found Barnes wallet, a 12 inch knife in the glovebox and white latex gloves the next day.

Cohee senior told prosecutors about the day he met a Brian he never knew when his son told deputies, “I murdered him with a knife. I always wanted to know what murder felt like.”

The nearly two hour video of Brian Cohee Jr’s murder confession was reviewed taking investigators through step by horrifying step of the murder, dismemberment, and attempt at eliminating the evidence.

Finally, physical evidence was presented by the prosecution on Friday afternoon continuing into Monday. The evidence was reviewed from the house where the severed human head and hands were found, the Blue Heron boat ramp where Cohee said he disposed of Barnes body in the river, and the scene of the murder just blocks away from the courtroom where Brian Cohee II stands trial.

The murder trial entered it’s second week on Monday, January 23.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREX

Cohee Trial: Psych evaluation

Shocking evidence was revealed on Monday including a pizza box Cohee used to transport the severed head of Warren Barnes. On Wednesday, experts revealed more evidence, including one helping the jury peer inside the mind of Cohee during the murder.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Cohee Trial: Day 6

On Tuesday, video evidence was shown capturing Cohee's last steps before the brutal murder, and one of the people who knows Cohee best took the stand a second day, his closest friend.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Cohee Trial reaches halfway point

Because of a series of setbacks including Cohee's delayed mental health evaluation, the People v Cohee took almost two years to begin, and one of the psychologists involved in the evaluation shared her explosive testimony again on Thursday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

CIRT investigating officer-involved shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction on January 24. Mesa County Sheriff Deputies were trying to apprehend a man with a felony arrest warrant around 7:50 p.m. near a Carl’s Jr. at 2842 North Avenue when the shooting happened. The suspect was hit […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJPD and FBI investigating Grand Junction bank robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department and FBI responded to a reported robbery on Monday, January 23, 2023. The report came around 5:00 p.m. from the Bank of The San Juans located at 685 Horizon Drive. According to the report, the suspect handed the bank teller a note insisting on money. […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Update on GJHS allegations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department says at this time there is no active investigation into the allegations made against a teacher at Grand Junction High School. On Friday students and alumni from Grand Junction High School held a walk-out and protest in support of the students who made allegations of […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
MONTROSE, CO
1037theriver.com

5 Unwritten Montrose Colorado Rules

Montrose, Colorado can be a strange place to out-of-towners, sometimes. When you come here for the first time, you could potentially get hit by a bit of culture shock. I can honestly say, Montrose is unlike any other place I've been in the US, and that covers quite a bit of ground.
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

The people vs Brian Cohee: Day 2

21-year-old Brian Cohee who is being accused of brutal murder and the dismemberment of a Grand Junction homeless man has pleaded not guilty because of insanity. The three-week trial kicked off Tuesday, and with jury selection finished, opening statements began.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Montrose Police Department investigating homicide

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. Many Coloradans are seeing double or even triple costs for gas and electric this year, and most just want to know why. DU basketball player facing vehicular homicide charges. Updated: 14 hours ago.
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office looking for victim advocate volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for compassionate volunteers to provide comfort to victims of crime and traumatic incidents. These volunteers are trained by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and respond to emergency scenes as needed to offer support and solace immediately following a crime or other traumatic event. […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Meet Grand Junction’s newest fire station

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday. Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill. Updated: 13 hours ago. Many Coloradans are seeing...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
basinnow.com

6 People Arrested In Rifle After Search Uncovers Stolen Vehicles And Illegal Drugs

Six people were arrested in Rifle, Colorado on Thursday, January 19th, after the Rifle Police Department obtained a search warrant for a property where it was suspected a stolen vehicle was located. Garfield County’s Special Problem Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) team issued a press release about what transpired. The stolen vehicle was located on the property but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Investigators observed items related to the use of controlled substances and a second search warrant was obtained for an expanded search. Investigators recovered 3 stolen vehicles, 3 stolen motorcycles and seized 4 firearms, over a pound of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of marijuana. The six people arrested on scene were Devon Johnson, Travis Smith, Molly Mencimer, Amulfo Arzola, James Echeverria, and Troy Echeverria. They were arrested on charges ranging from outstanding arrest warrants to possession with intent to distribute and assault on a peace officer. Additional arrest warrants were pending at the time of the press release. SPEAR was assisted by Rifle PD, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire and Rescue, and the Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority.
RIFLE, CO
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy