ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Grant awarded to UAH helps local teachers and English learners

By Mariah Wiggs
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of Alabama Huntsville in partnership with Madison County Schools, Huntsville City and Madison City Schools launched “Designing Instruction for Academic Literacies” or “Project DIAL” Monday morning.

A $2.8 million grant awarded by the US Department of Education will help fund the project as an initiative to help local educators serve English Learners in the Madison County, greater Huntsville area.

Vendors reminisce on memories made at WhistleStop Festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IERvE_0kOtgEiO00

More than 3,000 students across all three school districts are English Learners. English Learner Students are students in K-12 schools who are non-native speakers of English.

Madison County Schools has seen a “tremendous” amount of growth in the past few years. According to Federal Programs Research Specialist with Madison County Schools Jessica Aguirre-Santrell, the English Learner population in Madison County has grown by nearly 180 percent since 2018.

Huntsville City Schools has over 2,000 English Learners spread across 50 languages while Madison City Teaches approximately 850 English Learner Students from 51 countries.

Project DIAL allows teachers to earn a Master’s degree from UAH, which provides the special skills needed to work with these students.

Alabama legislators visit Huntsville to give Legislative update

“It really gives us hope that we will be able to bring support to educators at a time when it’s sorely needed,” said Project Director Andrea Word-Allbritton. “Also, to be able to support these multi-lingual learners who have tons of knowledge and skills that are remarkable assets for our communities.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Around town with Cullman County seniors

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two stops at Cullman County senior centers on Tuesday gave a bird’s eye view of why our community is special – we care for each other. Whether it be at the Colony Senior Center, where First Federal Mortgage Branch Manager Misti Easter and her team called bingo games and provided prizes for the local elders, or at the Good Hope Senior Center, where Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman and his wife brought and served lunch to the seniors, it was clear that serving and honoring our senior citizens is important to everyone.  An always competitive game of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville approves contract for 9-acre sports park

Two new sports fields are coming soon to South Huntsville. The city announced Thursday that it had approved a $2.4 million contract for Hays Farm Sports Park. Plans for the park include two regulation-size, multipurpose fields; a restroom pavilion; and 120 lighted parking spaces. The 9-acre park will be located...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country

The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy