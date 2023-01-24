Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open
The owners purchased the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have faced suffered business challenges along the way.
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
wbontv.com
Richmond goes with Rumpke as new waste service provider, with business services beginning soon
The City of Richmond has selected Rumpke Waste & Recycling as its new waste services provider. Transition to the new services will take place in two phases. Starting March 1, Rumpke will provide all Richmond businesses with waste collection service. Residential service will begin January 1, 2024. Richmond’s City Manager...
fox56news.com
Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington nursery
Authorities are hoping to catch a thief "green-handed" after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in merchandise stolen.
WKYT 27
Veridian Apartments files eviction cases after weeks of issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of issues, The Veridian Apartment Complex has filed 13 eviction cases on tenants. The Lexington Fair Housing Council tells us they have been working with one of those tenants, Justin Berry. Berry says he was told to contact the complex’s attorneys about getting compensation...
spectrumnews1.com
Changes coming to Lexington's Housing Stabilization Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton gave her annual State of the City/County address on Tuesday, covering various topics, one being affordable housing and housing stability. In Lexington, 6,000 households faced some sort of economic setback due to the pandemic. In response to the pandemic, the city has...
fox56news.com
Lexington soccer stadium zoning change discussion takes place
The rural zones conflict with its commercial use so the soccer club is seeking approval to change two zones.
WKYT 27
A new mobile clinic is ready to roll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Geography can be a problem for Kentuckians needing specialized care. Getting in and out of Lexington hospitals can be difficult. “It is hard going to a hospital, especially when you’re a child that can be very scary, you don’t know what is going to happen. But this is a little bit more fun, ‘let’s go see the big truck,’” exclaims Dr. Callie Rzasa.
fox56news.com
Lexington soccer stadium rezoning approved by planning commission
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Plans for the construction of Lexington Sporting Club’s new soccer stadium passed another hurdle on Thursday night. The stadium is planned for a site off of Athens-Boonesboro Road, but the rural zones in that area conflicts with its commercial use. The soccer club wants approval to change two zones, one for restaurants, hotels, and businesses, the second for highway service businesses.
fox56news.com
What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
WKYT 27
Veridian Apartments resident claims complex is offering prorated rent in exchange for silence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at Veridian Apartments are still dealing with challenges from December’s deep freeze. Many say they are getting little to no help or answers from the complex and now say they are being given an ultimatum to get their rent prorated for when they couldn’t be in their homes.
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County teen located safely
James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
WKYT 27
How and why to report potholes in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s quick changes in weather leave roads vulnerable to potholes, which could put your car at risk. In the winter, when moisture seeps into cracks in the road, it can freeze and expand, creating potholes. However, many people drive by these potholes without reporting them, leaving the next person to deal with any car damage caused by them.
fox56news.com
Study: Kentucky named 2023's worst state to retire
A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in.
WKYT 27
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
fox56news.com
EKU faculty, staff petition for better pay
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — EKU faculty and staff are campaigning for better wages and against a hiring freeze. Unionized faculty at Eastern Kentucky University are calling for the school to pay all staff for working conditions they see as fairer to faculty. “Everyone is feeling the pressure of...
fox56news.com
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
WKYT 27
Lexington’s Housing Stabization Program to offer new services
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program will offer additional housing stability services as the pandemic and emergency federal funding for housing end. The city says new services will include legal counsel for tenants, application fee assistance and intensive case management for families experiencing continued financial difficulty. Beginning...
fox56news.com
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip
A family moving to Anderson lost their dog Sky in New Mexico along the way. Thankfully the dog was found, now all that is left is reuniting Sky with the 8-year-old boy.
fox56news.com
Lexington drunk driver sentenced to 15 years in prison
Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and could be eligible for parole in a year.
