Virginia Tech basketball player Ashley Owusu credits a blood transfusion with saving her life after a mononucleosis diagnosis while playing for the University of Maryland. “I started feeling sick, was sleeping a lot, wasn’t really eating, and then after we lost to Stanford, I got home, and I was feeling a lot worse, Owusu said. “I was super sick, had a temperature, wasn’t eating and my throat was swollen, and my parents took me to the hospital.”

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO