ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech picked second in preseason ACC Softball poll by league’s head coaches

Florida State is the preseason favorite to win the 2023 ACC softball title, with Virginia Tech nipping at FSU’s heels, according to the league’s 13 head coaches. The Seminoles were chosen to top the league for the second year in a row, following their 18th ACC Championship last season. They received 10 first-place votes for a total of 140 points.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech basketball player encourages athletes, students to give blood

Virginia Tech basketball player Ashley Owusu credits a blood transfusion with saving her life after a mononucleosis diagnosis while playing for the University of Maryland. “I started feeling sick, was sleeping a lot, wasn’t really eating, and then after we lost to Stanford, I got home, and I was feeling a lot worse, Owusu said. “I was super sick, had a temperature, wasn’t eating and my throat was swollen, and my parents took me to the hospital.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech experts: Severe weather, warming climate to continue in 2023

Virginia Tech experts have been studying extreme weather patterns and have some predictions for 2023 and beyond. The U.S. experienced 18 natural disasters related to weather and climate in 2022 that exceeded $1 billion dollars in damage and loss. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, that’s the third most since 1980.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy