"It had to be God protecting him the whole time," Tabitha "Tabby" Gartenmayer said on Today in a joint interview with her son, who was found after being stranded in open water off Key West A Florida family is thanking their lucky stars after a loved one went missing in the ocean last week. Dylan Gartenmayer, 22, was rescued by his family after he became lost at sea while free diving near Key West on Jan. 19, according to previous reports. Gartenmayer's family leapt into action after learning he was stranded in open...

