Action News Jax
The importance for Hispanic families to choose what’s best for their child’s education
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — National School Choice Week runs from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28 and it’s meant to empower parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children. But for Hispanic families, a language barrier can cut off access to important information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
22 WSBT
Gov. Whitmer announces plan for universal Pre-K, local superintendents react
A proposal for free pre-K for kids in Michigan. Governor Whitmer addressed this in her State of the State speech last evening. This plan would create a unique opportunity in Michigan. If approved, Michigan would join several other states that already have universal pre-K. Superintendents in our area sound like...
22 WSBT
South Bend Schools adds two electric buses to fleet
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Two electric school buses are being added to the South Bend Community School Corporation bus fleet. The purchase of the two all-electric school buses was made possible through grants written by Drive Clean Indiana. South Bend Schools' superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said they are...
