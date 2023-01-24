Read full article on original website
House Resolution to be introduced to allow for possession, sale, manufacture of cannabis
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates is set to convene Thursday morning for the introduction of a number of bills and a pair of resolutions, one of which could impact the legality of cannabis in the State of West Virginia. One of two resolutions which...
Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years
WASHINGTON — Karen Judith Briseno Ortiz mailed in her application for a program meant to protect undocumented children from deportation, one day after her twin sister’s application. Her sister was accepted into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but Briseno Ortiz, who grew up in Dallas, was not. Now her application is in limbo […] The post Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
