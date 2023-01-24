Read full article on original website
How Much Does It Cost to Play Torrey Pines Golf Course?
A look at how much it costs to play Torrey Pines Golf Course. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Torrey Pines Golf Course? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks
SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
How golf courses are adapting to a changing world
SAN DIEGO — Tens of thousands of golf fans are watching the world's top golfers tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament sits on towering cliffs that stand starkly against the picturesque backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. But in that backdrop sits a worrying reminder of the...
treksplorer.com
Best San Diego Hikes: The Top-Rated Hiking Trails & Walks
Craving outdoor adventure on your Southern California trip? Look no further than scrambling along some of the best hikes in San Diego. Wedged between the Laguna Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, San Diego County presents hikers with no shortage of opportunities to immerse themselves in nature. Whether you’re looking for...
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
kusi.com
San Diego’s housing prices continue to fall, will the trend continue?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego have fallen consistently since record highs slowed the market in the second half of 2022. Jim Bottrell, founder of the Real Estate Team of EXP, believes low supply and high demand will keep San Diego prices sky-high despite many theories that the county’s market will drop exponentially in 2023.
Eater
20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night
San Diego might be known as a casual town, but our restaurants sure do know how to set the scene if you’re looking to make an impression on a first date or celebrate a relationship milestone. From dimly-lit bistros to splashy Michelin-starred venues, here are 20 spots ready to help you sweep that special someone off their feet as Valentine’s Day approaches.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
lomabeat.com
San Diego Gets Slammed with West Storm Swells
A huge west swell brewed in the Pacific Ocean early January 2023. According to the surf forecasting company Surfline, some of the biggest waves California has seen in decades hit the state’s coast. Buoys off the coast were reading wave sizes of 26.9 feet at 17 seconds; that particular buoy was installed in 2004 and has never read waves of that size before.
sandiegoville.com
Real Estate Firm From Hit Netflix Reality Series "Selling Sunset" Opening San Diego Office
The luxury real estate brokerage firm at the center of Netflix's hit reality series "Selling Sunset" has announced it will soon open an office in San Diego. Selling Sunset is a popular American reality television series that premiered on Netflix streaming service in March 2019 and now has five seasons with more on the way. The program revolves around the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in the Los Angeles area with offices in West Hollywood and Newport Beach. In 2021, the series was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
Wicked Chicken to Open Third Restaurant in San Diego
Premium Chicken Wings and Craft Beer Promised at New Spot in East Village
7 places to eat empanadas in San Diego
The savory Latin American staple sure makes its mark around these parts. 🥟
seniorresource.com
Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near San Diego
Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near San Diego then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near San Diego.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
travelmag.com
5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego
Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near San Diego: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Well, we’ve got good news for you—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near San Diego.
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Opening First Scoop Shop in San Diego
Santa Barbara Born Ice Cream Shop Joining The Forum in Carlsbad
Goldman Sachs forecasts 2008-sized crash in San Diego housing market
SAN DIEGO — Goldman Sachs is forecasting record drops in San Diego's home prices and says home values will fall at levels similar to the 2008 crash. The scorching hot housing market is finally cooling down and is expected to continue through 2023. "Nothing goes up forever and prices...
Coast News
Wild Animal Park mouse heads for Guinness record
ESCONDIDO — On Feb. 8, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will attempt to secure a Guinness World Records title for “Oldest Living Mouse in Human Care” to recognize Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse fondly named after actor Patrick Stewart. Pat was born on July 14, 2013 at...
