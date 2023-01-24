Read full article on original website
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
Tensions high as transgender locker room debate hits Santee City Council
Over 100 people filled the Santee city council room just before 6 p.m. Wednesday quickly turning the council chamber into standing room only.
San Diego residents voice frustrations about condition of Guy Street
San Diego city officials say that this section of Guy Street is what's known as an "unimproved" road.
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
City of San Diego prepares for homeless Point In Time Count
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 25, the 2023 Point in Time Count will kickoff in Downtown and will last from 4-8 a.m. The Point in Time Count is required by the federal government to qualify for certain funds. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with homeless advocate Michael McConnel,...
Explosion at Kearny Mesa company barbeque critically injures caterers
SAN DIEGO — Two employees of a catering company were critically injured when a propane tank exploded at a barbeque in Kearny Mesa, scarring them with life-threatening burns, Thursday afternoon. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called around 12:44 p.m. to the 9300 block of Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa...
3 People Burned In Propane Tank Explosion At Cubic HQ Event
A 5-gallon propane tank fueling a portable grill caught fire and exploded Thursday afternoon in Kearny Mesa, injuring three people, OnScene TV is reporting. The explosion happened about 12:45 Thursday during a corporate event held on a patio to welcome the new CEO of Cubic Corp. at the company’s Balboa Avenue headquarters in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
Authorities search for church vandals
Authorities are asking for the public's helping in identifying and locating the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing a church in the Birdland neighborhood.
Balboa Park reopens as cleanup of downed trees continues
City of San Diego officials announced Friday morning that Balboa Park is fully open to visitors and park employees, but the public is being reminded that cleanup will continue.
Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure
SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
UPDATE: Police release sketch of would-be kidnapper at Carmel Mountain Ranch school
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl waiting for her mother to pick her up from school in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Now, many parents like Annie Hodges are thinking twice before letting their children walk alone.
7 places to eat empanadas in San Diego
The savory Latin American staple sure makes its mark around these parts. 🥟
Thousands of San Diegans Lose Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame
High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday. San Diego County’s mountains and valleys were under a high wind warning while the rest of the county was under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 35-45 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.
Audit: San Diego towing program disproportionately impacts poorer residents
SAN DIEGO — If your car has ever been towed, you know it can be expensive, costing hundreds of dollars or even more to cover all of the fees and fines to get it back. An audit found that San Diego's towing program is actually losing money for the city, while disproportionately impacting those San Diegans who are least able to afford it.
Man caught on camera stealing solar panels from Rolando home
Amid climbing electric bills and demand for solar, a video captured a man grabbing solar panels from the side of a Rolando home.
California Reparations Task Force holds meeting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The California Reparations Task Force is holding the first of two meetings in San Diego on Friday, January 27. The task force will be developing a reparation proposal for African Americans, specifically those who are descendants of former slaves. The task force is made up of...
Possible tuberculosis exposure reported at Boys & Girls Club in South Bay
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Thursday announced a possible tuberculosis exposure at Boys & Girls Club's National City, as well as some of their summer camp sites.
Santee mobile home residents 'really cold' as power outage drags on
Some residents at a mobile home park in Santee say they've been without power for days and have been cold at night without heat.
