ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

City of San Diego prepares for homeless Point In Time Count

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 25, the 2023 Point in Time Count will kickoff in Downtown and will last from 4-8 a.m. The Point in Time Count is required by the federal government to qualify for certain funds. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with homeless advocate Michael McConnel,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

3 People Burned In Propane Tank Explosion At Cubic HQ Event

A 5-gallon propane tank fueling a portable grill caught fire and exploded Thursday afternoon in Kearny Mesa, injuring three people, OnScene TV is reporting. The explosion happened about 12:45 Thursday during a corporate event held on a patio to welcome the new CEO of Cubic Corp. at the company’s Balboa Avenue headquarters in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes

The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure

SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Thousands of San Diegans Lose Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame

High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday. San Diego County’s mountains and valleys were under a high wind warning while the rest of the county was under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 35-45 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

California Reparations Task Force holds meeting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The California Reparations Task Force is holding the first of two meetings in San Diego on Friday, January 27. The task force will be developing a reparation proposal for African Americans, specifically those who are descendants of former slaves. The task force is made up of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy