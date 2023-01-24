High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday. San Diego County’s mountains and valleys were under a high wind warning while the rest of the county was under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 35-45 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO