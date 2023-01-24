Read full article on original website
Central NY man accused of raping unconscious person at motel, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A Fulton, Oswego County, man was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, state troopers said. Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was accused of raping an unconscious female victim in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel on Route 11 in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
WKTV
Madison County man dies in house fire
SULLIVAN, N.Y. – A 68-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Madison County Wednesday night. A neighbor reported the fire on Tyler Road in the town of Sullivan just before midnight. The caller told authorities that the man who lived there may still be inside the house.
WKTV
Man shot in leg in Utica; police investigating
Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg in Cornhill Thursday morning. Utica police searching for suspect in Cornhill shooting. Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Thursday morning at the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue.
WKTV
Utica police searching for suspect in Cornhill shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Cornhill. Police say the victim was shot once in the leg following an altercation at the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue around 10 a.m. He was...
WKTV
Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street extended for 90 days
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street in downtown Utica, has been extended for 90 days. The extension has been put in place to allow an independent engineering firm, C&S Engineering, to analyze the traffic pattern. They will then make their recommendations based on those findings. C&S...
wxhc.com
Sheriff Asking for Assistance in Identifying Suspects
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a possible burglary that took place on January 11th at the Real Deals Store on Route 281 in Cortlandville. The three suspects (pictures below) appear to be looking through shipping boxes located in the rear...
WKTV
Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night. John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
wwnytv.com
Youth charged after pointing air gun at officer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16 year old was charged with menacing a police officer after pointing an “air rifle” at an officer Tuesday, Watertown police said Wednesday. The 16 year old male, whose name was not released, was one of two 16 year olds arrested by police during an incident on the 300 block of Flower Avenue East.
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
WKTV
Rome police looking for home security video that may help with arson investigation
ROME, N.Y. – Rome Police Department is investigating a suspected arson at a home on North Madison Street. Fire crews were called to 401 N. Madison St. around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 for a reported structure fire. Police say the damage was limited to the outside of the...
Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department hosted a press conference at 10 a.m. to give a “significant update” on the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. According to jail records, two men, 18-year-old Rasean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold – were arrested and charged with murder last night. They were both arraigned in Syracuse […]
localsyr.com
Employee duo arrested for 5.8K in larceny from Target
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police (NHP) responded to the Target on Seneca Turnpike on January 24 for reported larceny. Over the course of a month, 30-year-old Reginald Porter, and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, worked together to complete fraudulent transactions. This resulted in a theft of over $5,800 worth of merchandise from the Target, According to NHP.
WKTV
Garage destroyed by fire in Schuyler
A garage was destroyed by fire in Schuyler on Thursday. Officials say the fire was contained to the garage. Multiple fire crews were called to Moss Road in Schuyler to put out a garage fire.
WKTV
City of Utica issues snow emergency starting Wednesday night
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has issued a snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday night to clean up after snowfall throughout the day. Vehicles must be off of city streets by 10 p.m. to allow plows to remove the snow. Any vehicles left on the streets...
Syracuse police officers shot at near Skiddy Park, no injuries reported
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse police officers were shot at near Skiddy Park Tuesday; no injuries were reported. At 3:36 p.m., the officers were in the area of Oswego and Fabius streets when they reported shots were fired at them, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
WKTV
Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
WKTV
State issues license for new local marijuana dispensary; quality control lab opening in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- The New York State Cannabis Control Board has awarded 30 new dispensary licenses and one of them went to a local business owner who plans to open one in the Mohawk Valley. Courtney Forester and DPSM LLC received a license for a new retail dispensary called Air...
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts
RUSH, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens for riding in a stolen Kia car on Wednesday morning. This comes amid concerns that young people are stealing Kia and Hyundai cars because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Rochester Police reported on Tuesday that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. On Kia owner in the city said someone has tried to steal his Kia three times since Christmas.
WKTV
Richfield Springs issues parking restrictions
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- The Village of Richfield Springs has issued parking restrictions in the event of snow. If three inches of snow has fallen, parking tickets will be issued to anyone parked on the village streets.
