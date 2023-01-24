ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

1 dead in single-vehicle wreck on I-77 in Chester County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

The driver of a single-vehicle crash died Monday off Interstate 77 in Chester County, troopers in South Carolina said.

A 2019 Nissan sedan was going south near mile marker 69 at about 3 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck an embankment and a tree before overturning.

The name of the driver who died has not been released.

No further information has been released.

