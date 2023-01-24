1 dead in single-vehicle wreck on I-77 in Chester County, troopers say
The driver of a single-vehicle crash died Monday off Interstate 77 in Chester County, troopers in South Carolina said.
A 2019 Nissan sedan was going south near mile marker 69 at about 3 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck an embankment and a tree before overturning.
The name of the driver who died has not been released.
No further information has been released.
