Bismarck school board discuss range of different topics at meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — On Monday the public was invited to attend the Bismarck Public School Board meeting.

Several topics were on the agenda.

Here are some of the top ones discussed Monday night:

Update on Stepping into STEM.

Three people, one a senior at Legacy High School, updated the board on how the project is going. The project is helping explore different career paths in STEM.

Remodeling of four elementary schools. The board discussed what those schools want to improve and what the next steps will be.

2023-2024 budget enhancement information was presented to the board.

The district recently solicited bids for the Robert Miller Elementary School Gym Floor Project. They received bids from House of Color. A recommendation that will be presented to the board is to award the Robert Miller Elementary School Gym Floor Project to House of Color over $93,000.

