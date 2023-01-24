ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck school board discuss range of different topics at meeting

By Christina Randall
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tYH9_0kOtdVa800

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — On Monday the public was invited to attend the Bismarck Public School Board meeting.

Several topics were on the agenda.

Bismarck Heritage Center holding onto history

Here are some of the top ones discussed Monday night:

  • Update on Stepping into STEM.
  • Three people, one a senior at Legacy High School, updated the board on how the project is going. The project is helping explore different career paths in STEM.
  • Remodeling of four elementary schools. The board discussed what those schools want to improve and what the next steps will be.
  • 2023-2024 budget enhancement information was presented to the board.
  • The district recently solicited bids for the Robert Miller Elementary School Gym Floor Project. They received bids from House of Color. A recommendation that will be presented to the board is to award the Robert Miller Elementary School Gym Floor Project to House of Color over $93,000.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

KX Conversation: Giving Hearts Day

During the conversation, Knutson discussed what the Dakota Hope Clinic is, how much organizations can get from Giving Hearts Day, what the clinic is planning on doing with the money they receive, and other needs the clinic has that the community can help with.
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

NDDOT Public Meeting On Jamestown Bridge Jan. 31

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – A public input meeting will be held Tuesday, January 31st from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jamestown City Hall at 102 3rd Ave. SE. The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for the Southeast Jamestown Interchange Bridge, located on Interstate 94 at mile 260.125 just east of the James River.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

UMary Mid-Winter Powwow smudging policy causes stir

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Smudging is a Native American practice of burning sacred herbs to cleanse a person or place. The custom was the cause of an online stir last week. Traditions are woven into cultures, just as hair can be intertwined to make a braid. Smudging is one of the many customs celebrated by Indigenous cultures.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Barrage of bills affecting trans people heard at ND Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck heard a barrage of bills relating to transgender people Tuesday. Seven pieces of legislation were heard Tuesday that affect trans people. Two would prevent trans females from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at the high school and college levels. Then there are two bills that would bar trans students from using bathrooms different from their sex assigned at birth. That’s four. Then the committee heard a bill that would change the rules around conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ people. And finally, there are two bills that would make medical transitions illegal for people under 18.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Glasser Images agreement will require paying back customers, subcontractors

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says his office has reached a settlement with Glasser Images, Jack Glasser and Jace Schacher in a case that involves, among other things, prepayments for wedding photos that were never taken and never delivered. If the agreement is approved by the Burleigh County District Court, […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

U-Mary celebrates 50 years of music at Jazz Festival

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — At the end of January each year, the University of Mary hosts its annual Jazz Festival — bringing talented musicians and students from all across the region for a massive concert. The Jazz Festival was originally founded in 1974 by Ernie Borr, and since then, it’s become a beloved tradition for […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy