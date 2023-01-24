Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Charges: Suspect said 'family problems' led to Uptown Target burglary, arson
A Burnsville man accused of burglarizing the Uptown Target store this week and starting a small fire allegedly told police frustration over "family problems" led to the incident, according to new criminal charges. Derrick P. Hansen, 43, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of 1st-degree arson...
fox9.com
White Bear Lake standoff: Man charged with shooting officer, records show suspect's troubling past
(FOX 9) - A man involved in a standoff that led to the shooting of a police officer in White Bear Lake Tuesday is facing several charges following his arrest. Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, of White Bear Lake is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting and standoff Tuesday that put one officer in the hospital.
Murder charge unsealed in man's killing outside Brooklyn Park market in 2021
A murder charge has been unsealed in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting a young father outside a Brooklyn Park market in 2021. Authorities arrested Benjamin P. Richardson III, 25, in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. Richardson is accused of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Daniel Holmgren Jr. charged with shooting White Bear Lake officer who was serving arrest warrant
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake officer on Tuesday night now faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder.Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say. The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.First-degree attempted murder has a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Holmgren is found guilty.The officer who was shot underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, charging documents say.
fox9.com
Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of murdering Deshaun Hill
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Cody Fohrenkam was found guilty on all charges in the murder of Deshaun Hill. The jury went back for deliberations at 1:30 p.m. and reached a verdict in just one hour on Thursday. Fohrenkam was found guilty of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional felony murder.
18-year-old charged in fatal Minneapolis bus stop shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old from Minneapolis has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near a bus stop last month.The shooting happened Dec. 21 near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury. He was later identified as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation. Video showed the suspect shooting Harding-Reyes in the head before fleeing. Officers used a K-9 to follow his path for several blocks.Investigators say...
18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing
An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month. Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.
fox9.com
Man dies at crime scene after daytime shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A midday shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday left one man dead in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. Officers responded shortly after noon for 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired along Emerson Avenue North at North 22nd Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
fox9.com
Eat Street shooting: Murder charges for 18-year-old after bus shelter fatality
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after an altercation at a bus stop along the popular "Eat Street" in Minneapolis led to a fatal shooting in December. Jose Cippirno Dominguez, 18, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the shooting that left Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes,...
Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit
Two burglary suspects led police on a chase north of the Twin Cities in a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow, and were eventually arrested after fleeing the smoking truck on foot. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 35-year-old St. Paul man and 36-year-old Pine City...
Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting
A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
fox9.com
Cody Fohrenkam trial: Surveillance video shows 'cold blooded' killing of Deshaun Hill
Cody Fohrenkam trial: Surveillance video shows 'cold blooded' killing of Deshaun Hill. Video evidence shown Wednesday in the trial of Cody Forenkam, the man accused of killing star Minneapolis North quarterback Deshaun Hill, captured the moment shots were fired, something that the Hill's family attorney says amounts to nothing less than a cold-blooded killing.
Police: Man dies of gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.Minneapolis police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North and arrived at the area to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.The man, who police say was in his 40s, died at the scene. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
fox9.com
White Bear Lake police officer shot, suspect arrested
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A White Bear Lake police officer was shot while attempting to arrest a 33-year-old suspect Tuesday night. Authorities say at about 9:27 p.m. on Jan. 24 officers were attempting to make an arrest for a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment at 3185 Karth Road. The suspect fired a gun, hitting a veteran officer three times in the midsection.
fox9.com
Pedestrian pumping air into tires struck by vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck during a hit-and-run on Interstate 35W early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol report states the incident happened at 3:10 a.m. after a vehicle stalled in the traffic lane on southbound I-35W at 46th Street in Minneapolis.
fox9.com
Winsted standoff: 2 McLeod County deputies shot identified
WINSTED, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities released the identities of two McLeod County deputies struck by gunfire during a standoff in Winsted on Monday. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant around 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 23 the 660 block of Pheasant Run in Winsted but were refused entry into the home.
Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
swnewsmedia.com
A recent suspicious activity call led to an arrest — how often does this happen?
A 911 caller reporting suspicious activity on Dec. 24 led to the arrest of a South St. Paul man who had over 30 pieces of stolen mail and various drugs and paraphernalia in his pockets, as well as a fully loaded 9mm handgun. Suspicious activity is the second highest type...
Comments / 4