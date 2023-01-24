ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

White Bear Lake standoff: Man charged with shooting officer, records show suspect's troubling past

(FOX 9) - A man involved in a standoff that led to the shooting of a police officer in White Bear Lake Tuesday is facing several charges following his arrest. Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, of White Bear Lake is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting and standoff Tuesday that put one officer in the hospital.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

fox9.com

Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of murdering Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Cody Fohrenkam was found guilty on all charges in the murder of Deshaun Hill. The jury went back for deliberations at 1:30 p.m. and reached a verdict in just one hour on Thursday. Fohrenkam was found guilty of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional felony murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bring Me The News

18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing

An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month. Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Bring Me The News

Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting

A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

fox9.com

fox9.com

Pedestrian pumping air into tires struck by vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck during a hit-and-run on Interstate 35W early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol report states the incident happened at 3:10 a.m. after a vehicle stalled in the traffic lane on southbound I-35W at 46th Street in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Winsted standoff: 2 McLeod County deputies shot identified

WINSTED, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities released the identities of two McLeod County deputies struck by gunfire during a standoff in Winsted on Monday. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant around 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 23 the 660 block of Pheasant Run in Winsted but were refused entry into the home.
WINSTED, MN
CBS Minnesota

