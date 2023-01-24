Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
Investigators have not established a link between the Monterey Park gunman and the victims
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Wednesday announced that officials have learned more about the man at the center of the investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and wounded 9 others following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22. A motive, however, remains elusive. Authorities say the suspect, […]
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose after robbing someone and threatening to shoot them at a Walmart in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 12, in Riverside County
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County. The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was […]
fox10phoenix.com
Police Chase: Suspect leading CHP on chase along Pacific Coast Highway
LOS ANGELES - A two-county police chase is underway in Orange County Thursday evening. SkyFOX is over the scene as the suspect is leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase along the Pacific Coast Highway. Prior to driving through Newport Beach along the PCH, the suspect drove through parts of Long Beach before ending up in Orange County.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County deputies search for robbery, assault suspect following chase
Two suspects were in custody and another was on the run in connection with a series of robberies and a police chase in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The chase began around 2 p.m. in the Paramount area after a robbery at an undisclosed location. Officials initially described...
KTLA.com
Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island
After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
signalscv.com
$30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property stolen in Newhall
More than $30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property was stolen from a Newhall residence, leaving the house ransacked on Tuesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 24500...
Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years
Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
Massive fire erupts at Westlake apartment building
Firefighters are engaged with a massive fire at a two-story apartment building in Westlake.
Popculture
Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges
Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
pasadenanow.com
L.A. County Pays $20,00 Reward to Informant Who Helped Solve Altadena Crest Homicide
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $20,000 reward for an individual whose information and assistance led to the successful apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Marcus Nieto. Nieto was last seen alive on February 15, 2013. Two horseback riders on...
signalscv.com
$85,000 worth of personal property stolen, suspects outstanding
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are continuing investigation on $85,000 worth of personal property stolen from a Valencia home in mid-December, according to sheriff’s officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Dec. 17, between the approximate hours of 3 p.m....
KRON4
Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt
(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
Pit bull attack in Huntington Beach leaves neighbors asking for owner accountability
A Huntington Beach neighborhood is on edge after a pit bull attacked a woman and her dog, leaving the dog with severe injuries.
2urbangirls.com
Mother wins $12 million judgment against Long Beach Police Department over son’s death
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
foxla.com
Beverly Hills man indicted in deaths of LA model, friend who were drugged, dumped at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian...
Comments / 0