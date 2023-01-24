ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police Chase: Suspect leading CHP on chase along Pacific Coast Highway

LOS ANGELES - A two-county police chase is underway in Orange County Thursday evening. SkyFOX is over the scene as the suspect is leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase along the Pacific Coast Highway. Prior to driving through Newport Beach along the PCH, the suspect drove through parts of Long Beach before ending up in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island

After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
AVALON, CA
signalscv.com

$30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property stolen in Newhall

More than $30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property was stolen from a Newhall residence, leaving the house ransacked on Tuesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 24500...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years

Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
RIALTO, CA
Popculture

Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
signalscv.com

$85,000 worth of personal property stolen, suspects outstanding

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are continuing investigation on $85,000 worth of personal property stolen from a Valencia home in mid-December, according to sheriff’s officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Dec. 17, between the approximate hours of 3 p.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KRON4

Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt

(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy