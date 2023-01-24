NEW YORK — (AP) — A strong week for Wall Street closed out with modest gains Friday, sending the stock market to its highest level since early December. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to clinch its third winning week in the last four and was near its highest level since the summer, before fading at the end of the day. It’s rallied through January on growing belief inflation is on a steady downswing, hopefully leading to less pressure on the economy and markets.

