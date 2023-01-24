ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Apple reportedly wants to manufacture 25% of new iPhones in India

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYlm8_0kOtcwyA00
Image: Jonathan S. Geller

Apple may produce as many as 1 in every 4 new iPhones in India this year, a massive win for the country, India’s minister of commerce and industry revealed. Apple will launch the 2023 iPhone this fall, and rumors say the company has already started a very early iPhone 15 production run with its supplier Foxconn. Those reports indicated that Apple wants to have the India production lines up to speed as fast as possible. That way, Apple can manufacture new iPhones in India soon after the Foxconn sites in China start producing their units.

Foxconn would operate the India facilities as well. Apple’s assembler will likely mass-produce all sorts of new iPhones in India, not just some of the iPhone 15 models that might come out of local factories.

“They’re [Apple] already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing,” Indian minister Piyush Goyal said at a conference, per CNBC. He said of Apple that it’s “another success story” for India.

Apple has not confirmed these claims, but we have seen various reports over the years that Apple is looking to reduce its reliance on the iPhone supply chain in China.

The iPhone maker got the best reason to speed up new iPhone manufacturing outside of China during the December quarter of 2022. The holiday shopping season stunned iPhone fans. The highly coveted iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were largely unavailable as Christmas gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7QaY_0kOtcwyA00
Apple’s iPhone 14 smartphone. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple warned in early November that COVID lockdowns in China would impact iPhone 14 Pro manufacturing. This happened at a time when the two phones were already selling out due to high demand.

The following weeks showed how Apple’s reliance on China for new iPhone production could hurt the company. Speculation followed about Apple’s growing interest in manufacturing more handsets in India.

China has abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy in the wake of protests that followed the most recent lockdowns. But the harm was done when it comes to iPhone 14 Pro manufacturing. Apple has taken a big hit by not being able to sell millions of iPhone units during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Apple started assembling the iPhone 14 in India last year, but operations started after China. Still, this was the first year Apple manufactured the latest model in the country. Before, Apple mass-produced older models in the country. Goyal’s statement indicates that a large chunk of iPhone 15 models might come out of India this year, even though Apple isn’t ready to confirm such matters.

Rumors that the iPhone 15 will see an early production trial further reinforce the idea that Apple is looking to prevent situations where the production of one of its iPhones might shut down unexpectedly.

Again, Foxconn will continue to be the main iPhone assembler for Apple. In India, the company will manufacture the new iPhones at the Sriperumbudur factory. That’s in eastern India, on the outskirts of Chennai.

Apple might start other production lines in the country in the near future. CNBC previously reported that Apple is also looking to manufacture the iPad in the country.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Your iPhone 13 is now worth less when trading in for a new one with Apple

Do you remember that story of a $50,000 Mac Pro worth less than a base-model iPhone 14 Pro? Now, this machine isn’t the only product worth less than an entry-level iPhone. Apple has updated its trade-in values for iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch models (via MacRumors), and you better read this news sitted.
BGR.com

Report: Apple wants you to create Reality Pro headset apps using Siri

With Apple’s Reality Pro headset closer to being announced, many reports detail how this upcoming mixed-reality headset will work. This time, The Information (via 9to5Mac) says Apple wants people who don’t have experience with coding to create apps using Siri, according to internal demos. Four people who have...
BGR.com

Could AirPods Max order delays indicate that a new model is coming?

Since Apple released AirPods Max in December 2020, the premium headphone has never suffered from supply chain constraints apart from the first months of sales. Now, after the Cupertino firm announced new products last week, this AirPods model started suffering from supply constraints, as getting one can take up to three weeks for delivery.
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max no longer has the fastest download speeds

Shortly after the iPhone 14 launched last fall, network intelligence firm Ookla shared the results of its Q3 2022 Speedtest Intelligence report. According to that report, the iPhone 14 Pro Max had the highest download speeds of any smartphone on the market. The iPhone 14 Pro sat just behind its more expensive sibling in second place. Three months later, Apple lost the crown, as two Android devices overtook the iPhone 14 Pro Max in Ookla’s Q4 report.
BGR.com

Apple starts hiring for its first store in Malaysia

After Apple started hiring for its first retail in India, the Cupertino firm now wants to expand its presence in Southeast Asia by looking for people to work on its first store in Malaysia. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple recently published job listings on its website for locations in the country.
BGR.com

This Galaxy S23 preorder deal might offset the higher price tag

It’s not the best time for a smartphone maker to raise prices, given the massive drop in sales lately, but vendors can’t necessarily afford to keep prices the same for another year. Samsung is in such a position with the Galaxy S23 series. Rumors say that every Galaxy S23 model will see price hikes in international markets, while US price tags will match those of the Galaxy S22. But a new leak reveals an amazing Galaxy S23 storage preorder deal that might offset that higher cost.
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort

President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
WASHINGTON STATE
BGR.com

iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15

Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
BGR.com

iPhone 15 to feature Wi-Fi 6E support like the new MacBook Pro

Apple’s newly unveiled 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature another exciting upgrade besides the brand new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The laptops support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, the latest Wi-Fi standard that supports an additional wireless band and boosts internet speeds. According to a recent analysis from Barclays, the iPhone 15 series should also support Wi-Fi 6E.
BGR.com

IDC: iPhone shipments had largest-ever decline in holiday quarter

COVID-19 lockdown and supply chain issues during November-December on the production of the iPhone 14 series in China were responsible for the largest-ever decline in smartphone shipments during the holiday quarter, according to IDC. While Apple’s double-digit drop was a first, all other top vendors also had double-digit drops comparing...
BGR.com

iPhone 15 Pro Max might feature better performance than Pro

The iPhone 15 might be the first iPhone series where the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which may be called the iPhone 15 Ultra, will be much different from the Pro version. Apple’s iPhone Pro models have traditionally offered identical specs and experiences, with screen and battery sizes being the obvious differentiators.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 price leak reveals higher prices for international buyers

The Galaxy S23 launch is just one week away, on February 1st, which is also the day when preorders will open. You can register for a Galaxy S23 preorder to score savings next week, especially if you’re going to buy the Galaxy S23 anywhere outside the US. A new price leak from Europe tells a familiar story: The Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra will have higher price tags in international markets.
BGR.com

WhatsApp Beta for macOS with Apple silicon support available to all users

WhatsApp for Desktop has been available for a few years now on macOS. Although it offers most of the features iPhone users have, the company decided to work on an Apple silicon version to improve responsiveness, battery drain, and efficiency. With that in mind, WhatsApp released a very limited early-beta...
BGR.com

tvOS 16.3 brings these features to Apple TV and HomePod

TvOS 16.3 is now available alongside updates to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. While tvOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.2 brought several new features to Apple TV users, this one is focused on HomePod models, as a new smart speaker launches next week. Since the software available on the...
BGR.com

Apple silicon Mac Pro to feature M2 Ultra chip with up to 76 GPU cores

The upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro is due to be announced this spring. While it’s unclear exactly when Apple will start selling its most powerful Mac yet, it’s been almost a year since the company teased the development of this machine. Previously, rumors indicated the Apple silicon Mac...
BGR.com

Tweetbot developer launches Ivory, its new Mastodon app for the iPhone and iPad

Tweetbot might be dead, but Tapbots isn’t waiting around for the next thing. Tapbots has officially launched Ivory, its new Mastodon client. At launch, Ivory is available for both the iPhone and iPad. The company says that the app, while widely available, is still being categorized as “early access,” meaning that it will currently be missing some features. An Ivory Mac app, for example, is currently missing and there is no timeline for when one might be coming.
BGR.com

Messenger launches a ton of features for end-to-end encrypted conversations

Truly private conversations are about to get way better on Messenger. Today, Meta announced a slew of features that it will be adding to end-to-end encrypted conversations on Messenger, the company’s messaging platform that it used across its products like Facebook and Instagram. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to...
BGR.com

Apple recommends these physical Security Keys to make your iPhone super protected

With iOS 16.3, Apple brought support to physical Security Keys for Apple ID. They provide extra protection for your credentials against phishing attacks. This feature was announced last year alongside other measures to make iPhone users feel more protected, especially those who might be attacked by governments or hackers. According...
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy