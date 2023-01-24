Read full article on original website
Related
buttesports.com
Orediggers Survive Late Argo Rally in Overtime 94-87
BUTTE, Mont. – The University of Providence made Montana Tech earn their 25th home victory, including an overtime period. The No. 12 Orediggers extended their streak winning 94-87. The Orediggers (19-3, 7-2) are now up a game in the Frontier Conference standings over the Argos (12-10, 6-3) and two games on Carroll College.
buttesports.com
Capital stifles Lady Dogs
Senior Laura Rosenleaf knocks down a free throw Thursday night against Helena, she led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points. (Photo by Kaleigh Robbins Butte Sports) The Butte High Lady Bulldogs started a little sluggish to begin the game and had some turnover mishaps early on but then righted the ship as Brityn Stewart knocked down a big 3 ball with a minute left in the first quarter.
buttesports.com
Central boys keep streaking
Butte Central Maroons 60 VS East Helena Vigilantes 43. 11 Butte, 11 in a row for your Butte Central Maroons over the East Helena Vigilantes, who just had a huge win over a good Frenchtown team this past week. The Butte Central Maroons keep their streak alive at 11 games...
buttesports.com
Vigilantes survive 26-point ‘Bado’-led BC fourth
Brooke Badovinac almost led a Butte Central girls’ basketball improbable Thursday night. A torrid rally fell short, however, and East Helena held on for a 60-56 win over the Maroons in a Southwestern A Conference game played at the Maroon Activities Center (MAC). The East Helena win seemed very...
buttesports.com
What’s on deck
Butte High Bulldogs (3-2/4-4) VS Helena Capital (2-4/ 5-4) The Bute High Boys will head to Helena Capital Thursday to take on a tough Helena team currently ranked 6th in standings. Butte is coming off a home victory over Missoula Sentinel this past week, freshman Hudson Leudtke led the way...
buttesports.com
Dogs can’t keep Capital on leash
Info Compiled by John Robbins Butte Sports. Butte High Bulldogs 48 VS Helena Capital Bruins 49. The Butte High boys lost another heart breaker in Helena tonight falling 49-48 at the hand of the Bruins on their home floor. It was a close matchup from start to finish for both teams. In what was a back and forth battle the Bruins were able to sneak away with one tonight.
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday
The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
NBCMontana
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
bitterrootstar.com
Manzella chair of new Montana Freedom Caucus
14-member legislative bloc pledges to push state Legislature further to right. The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us...
montanaoutdoor.com
Helena Area Reservoirs Ice Fishing Report 1.23.23
Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice. Canyon Ferry: A few rainbows are being caught 15-22 feet deep around Duck Creek on pink, brown...
What's up with the now-dilapidated building off 11th?
Before the building on the corner of North Roberts St. and 11th Ave. in Helena sat empty, it used to be something—an engineering firm, an attorney’s office, KBLL Radio.
Comments / 0