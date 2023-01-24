ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Terry Francona’s scooter stolen, Cleveland Guardians confirm

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians confirm that manager Terry Francona’s scooter has been stolen.

Tito is known to ride the scooter between Progressive Field and his home in downtown Cleveland.

Photos: December’s winter storm caused damage inside Hopkins Airport terminal

While details are still limited, the Guardians confirmed that the scooter was stolen Friday night or early Saturday morning before Guards Fest and Cleveland police are in the loop.

Francona’s scooter rides have become the stuff of legend. He’s often seen high-fiving fans after big wins.

The Guardians even gave away a bobblehead of Tito on the scooter.

