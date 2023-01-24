ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

Hononegah's bowling team confident heading to IHSA state tournament

By JIM FRANZ Sports Editor
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzEPt_0kOtbh0i00

ROCKTON—Brad Sommer knows what a high school state bowling championship team looks like.

He has coached two IHSA title teams as well as a pair of runnerups in his time as Hononegah head boys bowling coach.

He believes his 2022-23 squad has what it takes to contend for a state crown this weekend at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, Ill.

“I wouldn’t trade this team for anybody’s,” Sommer said. “Every team is really different with a different dynamic and team chemistry. This team is really good at team chemistry. They like each other and I think that makes a big difference. They are truly brothers out on the lanes and friends on and off.

“I think they surprised a lot of people around the conference because we lost a lot of talent the past couple of years and these guys decided they weren’t going to take a back seat to anyone.”

Led by sectional champion Charlie Hunt, the Indians were at their best in this past weekend’s sectional tournament at Don Carter Lanes. They held off nemesis Harlem to win the sectional team crown by 50 pins and punch their ticket back to state.

“We started out the season real strong, had some bumpy rides mid-season, but put it all together for sectionals for sure,” Sommer said. “There is a ton of talent in the NIC-10, but it in recent history it always seems to be a battle to the finish between Harlem and Hononegah.”

Hunt, a junior, had the top score at 1,445, but the Indians also got strong efforts from four seniors: Logan Moore (fourth overall) at 1,341, as well as Jack Reed (1,327), Jordan Williams (1,229) and Christian Bauer (1,192).

“Whenever you can get big games out of your three-four-five bowlers, it takes a little pressure off the guys who are usually shooting the big numbers,” Sommer said. “ It was a true team effort for sure.”

The coach said the Indians’ leadoff bowler, Reed, plays a key role. The team’s lone left-hander, he sets the tone.

“Jack has a great attitude,” Sommer said. “He never gets down. He’s always pumping everybody up. He is a very important piece to the team. Then we have the middle guys and they are so strong. I don’t have a weak spot in our lineup.”

Of course the anchor bowler in the fifth spot, Hunt, is clearly one of the best around. Earlier this season he set a new Illinois high school series record with an 867, topping the previous mark of 857 and tying the national record.

“He’ll close out a game for us when we need him to,” Sommer said.

Of course at state, it will be all hands on deck.

“It just comes down to who is executing the best as a team,” the coach said. “The team who does that will end up holding the big trophy.”

Sounds simple, but there will be an awful lot of careful deliberation at the bowling center, particularly as the competition gets heated. Lane composition. Bowling center typography. Oil pattern and its transition. They’re all components the Indians will combat with an arsenal of somewhere between 6-8 bowling balls each.

“Every center is different and it can be a constant matter of adjusting,” Sommer said. “The oil pattern will be the standard house shot rather than a sport shot, which is a lot tougher to score on. House shots have a lot less oil on the outside and a lot more in the middle so they are more forgiving.”

With 10 bowlers on a pair and the number of revolutions rolled, that “easier” oil pattern can change a lot and that’s where the coaches and the adjustments come in. High school coaches, that is.

“They can’t get advice from a parent or a private coach,” Sommer said. “There are no headphones, no earbuds, no smart watches. They banned the watches because kids were getting texts from parents or private coaches telling them what to do.”

No matter what, Sommer said it will come down to trial and error.

“We’ve seen what these balls do all season so we have a good idea of when to switch and what to switch to,” he said. “We’ll try to match up with the (oil) transition and hopefully we guess right.”

Sometimes he may even switch the bowler instead of the ball. Five make up a team and he has three waiting on the bench he can call upon. Coaches may substitute bowlers in the middle of a game.

“At the completion of a frame you can make a substitution,” Sommer said. “Once you take a bowler out they can’t re-enter until the following game. We do that quite often. If they can’t get lined up we might as well see if another bowler will have better luck finding the pocket rather than struggle an entire game.”

What will it take for the Indians to contend?

“I think scores are going to be high down there,” Sommer said. “There are a lot of talented teams. I think you have to average 1,100 as a team per game to have a shot to win.”

The Indians will depart school on Thursday and have a practice session from 3-5 p.m. that day. They will bowl six games on Friday and if they rank in the top 12 they will bowl six more on Saturday. The dozen games are added up with the team with the most overall pins declared the state champion.

“We’re confident and we’re excited,” Sommer said.

Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848.

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

