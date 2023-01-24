Read full article on original website
Charleston chef named as South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Marcus Shell, the executive chef of 39 Rue De Jean in Charleston, will be one of the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Named alongside Shell were Erica McCier, the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in downtown Abbeville, and Rob Masone, the owner of Kounter in Rock Hill. The appointment of the three was announced in a press release on Jan. 26.
Faith and finances: Jefferson Award winner 'Increasing H.O.P.E.' around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some have dreams of helping others, and then there are people like Dorothea Bernique, who literally had a dream that showed her how she could fulfill a desire to help others. "It was a Sunday. Just kind of napping, you know. Those are times sometimes that we spend talking to the Lord, right? And I was just laying there, kind of halfway asleep, halfway awake, and I just heard 'hope,' So once that happened, I just began to say, okay, I'm doing an organization, or I'm gonna have a business called H.O.P.E."
4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted
CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
Sea breeze makes St. George the 2022 lightning capital of SC
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The sea breeze coming off the ocean is nice and refreshing on a hot summer day, but oftentimes, that is where thunderstorms develop. When they move inland, they merge with thunderstorms rolling in from the west, typically meeting overtop of St. George. That's why...
SCDOT begins work on resurfacing 90 miles of interstate highways
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Interstate highways 20, 26, 95, 385, and 526 will be resurfaced in the South Carolina Department of Transportation's (SCDOT) newest projects. Work began on resurfacing approximately 90 miles of South Carolina's interstate highways on Jan. 24, according to a press release from the SCDOT. The work is part of the SCDOT's strategic 10-year-plan.
McMaster: Infrastructure, education, and law enforcement are key to future success
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster delivered the State of the State Address at the state capitol Wednesday night. That roughly hour-long speech covered a number of issues he said will determine the future of South Carolina. Governor McMaster's main three points were improving the state's infrastructure, education, and law enforcement. He talked about millions of dollars that he wants for each of those key areas and even some new laws he wants to see passed.
Bottom of the cigarette pack: New report ranks SC near last in tobacco use and prevention
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco report for South Carolina overnight, and it reveals the Palmetto State is among the worst in the nation at preventing tobacco use. It has been a nationwide effort by the American Lung Association to try to...
Former baseball coach Jerry Stoots, second person found dead in Lake Moultrie
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former long-time Lowcountry baseball coach Jerry Stoots and one other person were found dead in Lake Moultrie Tuesday afternoon, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office confirmed to ABC News 4 on Wednesday. Stoots, 75, of Goose Creek, and Lee Barry Watkins, 68, of North Charleston,...
SNAP emergency allotments to end for SC households
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end SNAP emergency allotments to all South Carolina households starting at the end of the month. The USDA Food and Nutrition Service approved January as a transition month for the Palmetto State - starting February 1st, all...
2 transported after rollover crash on Highway 17
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District are responding to a rollover crash with entrapment Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson reported just after 2:30 p.m. that two people were transported with moderate injuries following the crash on Highway 17 near Seewee Road. Traffic is being diverted...
Arizona school boards can fire superintendents of 'failing' schools under proposed bill
PHOENIX (CITC) — An Arizona bill seeks to terminate any superintendents leading schools considered academically insufficient after nearly 100 schools were deemed "failing" by the state last year. Rep. David Cook (R-Pinal City) introduced the bill at the start of this year's legislative session. The language grants school boards...
24th Annual Lowcountry Food Bank Chefs' Feast
Since its inception in 1999, Chefs’ Feast has raised more than $4 million, allowing Lowcountry Food Bank to provide more than 24 million meals to Lowcountry children. Go to lowcountryfoodbank.org for sponsorship opportunities for your business or to purchase tickets. You can make a difference in the lives of...
