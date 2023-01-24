ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know

By Bianca Ventura
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lErJc_0kOtbHFw00

The event known for providing family fun throughout the decades is returning in person after a three year hiatus.

The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival announced two nights of Monster Truck shows on Monday .

The ten day festival kicks off February 17 and we were able to speak to the new event manager, Chris Pickering.

After winning a bidding process through Riverside County, Pickering Events was selected as the new fairground partner for the next five years.

"We're excited to be here for the long haul. And well this year is the return of the date festival. Future years will be the growth," says Pickering.

Pickering tells us he's committed to preserving festival traditions.

"All your Blue Ribbon competitions, your ten days of grandstand entertainment, the carnival like vendors, all the shopping you can think of and of course, your favorite fair foods," says Pickering.

Attendees can also look forward to the Presidents' Day Parade starting at Miles Park, and the Queen's Court Scholarship Program that they're expanding this year.

"Instead of awarding to three young women we're going to be awarding 10 scholarships of $2,000 each and that will be open to anyone," adds Pickering.

Of course you can't forget the origin of the festival itself.

"We're very excited to work with the date growers in the region to return with their featured exhibits in the Taj Mahal," shares Pickering.

New management also means new features. This year, each food vendor is required to bring at least one date item on their menu.

Another notable change has to do with entertainment. Ten nights of shows will be held at the fairground's grandstand arena.

"We're actually going to add another thousand seats out on the dirt. It's going to be an opportunity for people to get up close to the stage itself. But there's no bad seat in the house. So people up in the bleachers are going to have a great time too," says Pickering.

Two of the events include the Monster Truck shows, and concerts are scheduled for the other nights.

The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival will be announcing the concert lineup in the coming weeks.

They're also offering a special where you can get access to the event all ten days for $30. The special is available to Coachella Valley residents only. You can find more details on tickets here .

The post Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Art Show Being Hosted at “Cambria” in Palm Desert

Jemallie’s Fine Art in concert with The Karl Vasquez Salon & Spa will be hosting an art show at “Cambria” on Friday, February 03 2023 in Palm Desert, and an after party at “Le Paon Restaurant.”. The art show will be in progress from 5pm to...
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Animal Shelter Hosting Adoption Event

Palm Springs Animal Shelter is over capacity for their big dog kennels and are hosting an adoption event to find these lovable canines homes. The shelter will be hosting the adoption event at the Mathis Home showroom in Indio this Saturday, January 28th from 11am to 3pm. The address is 81410 CA-111 in Indio.
INDIO, CA
localemagazine.com

From Vintage Markets to Hockey Games, Here Are 8 Things to Experience in the Desert This February

Fill Your Calendar With These Exciting Events and Happenings!. When the cooler weather begins to dance through the desert air, there’s a shift away from the standard sprawl-out-by-the-pool afternoon. While the temps in Greater Palm Springs are still mild even in the dead of winter, there’s so much more to do than sip poolside cocktails. From catching a hockey game at the all-new Acrisure Arena to touring the city’s midcentury modern architecture, we’ve got you covered on some good old-fashioned February fun!
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

600+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Coachella

(CNS) – An outage knocked out power to more than 600 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Coachella area Tuesday, but most had their electricity restored by midday. The utility alerted the public at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday that 645 customers were affected by the outage. By noon, power was...
COACHELLA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Conservancy receives another 70 acres to preserve in Live Oak Canyon

The year 2022 ended with fireworks for the Redlands Conservancy as the organization received a significant gift that included 70 acres of natural open space. This is the newest land acquisition for the conservancy whose mission includes conserving Redlands’ irreplaceable natural and agricultural lands. According to Executive Director Sherli...
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds return to Riverside County

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for the next round of gusty offshore winds ready to affect the Southland. Winds will strengthen this morning into the afternoon. A Wind Advisory began at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday for the Coachella Valley as offshore winds strengthen across the High Desert. A High Wind Warning also took The post First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds return to Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Heavy police presence at mobile home park in Indio

We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in the city of Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the...
INDIO, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Vendors sought as downtown’s Morning Market begins March 4

The city of Redlands is excited to announce the return of a community market to historic downtown Redlands, adding to the long-running Saturday Morning Certified Farmers Market. Downtown’s Morning Market will open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on East State Street between Orange and Seventh streets, beginning March 4.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Morongo Casino plans job fairs in February

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host two job recruitment fairs next month, seeking to fill 80 positions.    The first event is scheduled for Feb. 7, followed by an additional fair on Feb. 28. Both events are slated from 10 a.m. to noon in the resort's Marketplace food court. "Morongo's continued The post Morongo Casino plans job fairs in February appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man sentenced for role in armed jewelry store robbery in Palm Desert

A San Pedro man pleaded guilty today to his involvement in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store and was immediately sentenced to eight years and four months of state prison. Rayjon Thorton, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to one felony count each of robbery and being a convicted felon and The post Man sentenced for role in armed jewelry store robbery in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)

From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio

There was a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in an unincorporated area near Indio Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were searching for outstanding suspects following a traffic stop, according to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Vickers said the incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when deputies from The post Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 goes in-depth on migrant influx

The issues along the U.S./Mexico Border have intensified, amid record encounters with migrants seeking asylum. Thursday at 6PM on New Channel 3, Peter Daut takes an in-depth look at what this means for the Coachella Valley, and what's being done in response to the migrant influx. Daut traveled to the California Border city of Calexico, The post News Channel 3 goes in-depth on migrant influx appeared first on KESQ.
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023

In a Rancho Mirage City Council meeting, City Council member Ted Weill mentioned a potential Dave & Buster is coming to the valley in 2023. Dave & Busters have not announced that they will be at The River in Rancho Mirage, but if this deal goes through, it will be the first in the Coachella The post Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic temporarily impacted by crash on Fred Waring in Bermuda Dunes

Traffic was briefly diverted in the area of Fred Waring Drive and Dune Palms Road in Bermuda Dunes Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 5:00 p.m. It appears that at least two vehicles were involved. There's no word on if there were any injuries. According to our crew at the scene, eastbound on The post Traffic temporarily impacted by crash on Fred Waring in Bermuda Dunes appeared first on KESQ.
BERMUDA DUNES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy