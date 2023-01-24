ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Comments / 1

Related
multco.us

Board votes to put initiative on May ballot

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Jan. 26, voted to approve a resolution that will put before voters this May an initiative that would establish a residential tenant resource program funded by a capital gains tax. The chief petitioners filed a prospective petition in March 2022, signaling their...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Emails Between City Officials and a Music Advocacy Group Demonstrate Ongoing Tensions Over How the City Handles Noise Complaints

How a city responds to noise complaints has for decades been viewed as a referendum on the overpolicing of communities of color. Two codes guide how Portland polices noise: One is Title 14, the section of city code under which cops can cite someone for noise that is “plainly audible,” or which they deem “excessive, unreasonable, or unusually loud.”
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness

Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages.  Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities to address homelessness. They face […] The post Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
canbyfirst.com

Clackamas Fire Board Unanimously Votes to Place Levy on May Ballot

The Clackamas Fire District Board of Directors on Monday night voted unanimously to refer a five-year emergency services levy to voters on the May 2023 ballot. District officials told the board the levy reflects the community’s needs based on increased wildfire risk, a growing county population and the effort to implement national best practices. If passed, the levy would fund 62 additional firefighters, directly address increased wildfire risk, and invest in quick-response vehicles.
CLACKAMAS, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Linn County commissioners hear Millersburg land use case

ALBANY, Ore. — More than 50 people attended a land use hearing before the Linn County Board of Commissioners held Tuesday morning at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, county officials said in a news release. The issue at hand is that the City of Millersburg is seeking...
LINN COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy