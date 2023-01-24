Read full article on original website
Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration ahead of potential city worker strike
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration Thursday in response to more than 600 city employees planning to go on strike in February.
KATU.com
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
multco.us
Board votes to put initiative on May ballot
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Jan. 26, voted to approve a resolution that will put before voters this May an initiative that would establish a residential tenant resource program funded by a capital gains tax. The chief petitioners filed a prospective petition in March 2022, signaling their...
WWEEK
After Exodus of Lobbyists From Portland City Hall, City Council Approves Contract With Outside Lobbying Firm
Earlier this month, WW first reported that three of the four lobbyists that work for the city of Portland quit just weeks before a critical legislative session in Salem, where the city set forth an ambitious agenda focused on homelesssness, public safety and housing. On Wednesday morning, the Portland City...
WWEEK
Emails Between City Officials and a Music Advocacy Group Demonstrate Ongoing Tensions Over How the City Handles Noise Complaints
How a city responds to noise complaints has for decades been viewed as a referendum on the overpolicing of communities of color. Two codes guide how Portland polices noise: One is Title 14, the section of city code under which cops can cite someone for noise that is “plainly audible,” or which they deem “excessive, unreasonable, or unusually loud.”
Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness
Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages. Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities to address homelessness. They face […] The post Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
Company with aluminum processing facility in The Dalles pleads guilty to violating Clean Air Act
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Illinois-based company operating an aluminum processing facility in The Dalles pleaded guilty to violating the Clean Air Act Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Hydro Extrusion USA pleaded guilty to negligent endangerment by releasing a hazardous pollutant, endangering its employees and community members...
WWEEK
An Apartment Developer Decries Permitting and Public Safety Woes in Lents
Address: 9243 SE Holgate St. In August 2018, when “pandemic” was still just a crossword puzzle answer, Bob Foglio, a developer and real estate agent from Gladstone, bought a tear-down in Lents. The ramshackle home just east of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate was beyond repair. But for...
canbyfirst.com
Clackamas Fire Board Unanimously Votes to Place Levy on May Ballot
The Clackamas Fire District Board of Directors on Monday night voted unanimously to refer a five-year emergency services levy to voters on the May 2023 ballot. District officials told the board the levy reflects the community’s needs based on increased wildfire risk, a growing county population and the effort to implement national best practices. If passed, the levy would fund 62 additional firefighters, directly address increased wildfire risk, and invest in quick-response vehicles.
Channel 6000
Oregon receives $3 million in rental assistance funding to deal with ‘urgent crisis’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding. More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland. “This...
klcc.org
Transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene, and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturers, will lay off 7% of staff
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturing employers, said Wednesday it plans to lay off 7% of its workforce as it responds to cooling market demand and restrictions on sales to China. Lam makes tools for semiconductor production. The Silicon Valley company has about 4,000 employees at its 52-acre...
KATU.com
'Point In Time' count of Portland metro homelessness underway, now as tri-county effort
PORTLAND, Ore. — Outreach workers, service providers, and volunteers will start the tri-county region’s "Point In Time" count of homelessness on Wednesday. The count provides a view of how vulnerable people in our community are faring - and it helps guide policy and budget decisions. This year is...
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
Portland school board unanimously votes for electric fences to protect their buses
PORTLAND, Ore. — Catalytic converter thieves are causing big issues at Portland Public Schools. The last several months thieves have been stealing catalytic converters from PPS buses. Now PPS is hoping electric fencing will put a stop to it. On Tuesday night, in a unanimous decision the Portland School...
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
KVAL
Linn County commissioners hear Millersburg land use case
ALBANY, Ore. — More than 50 people attended a land use hearing before the Linn County Board of Commissioners held Tuesday morning at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, county officials said in a news release. The issue at hand is that the City of Millersburg is seeking...
State elections officials chose not to investigate residency complaint against new Democratic state representative
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly...
'I feel on display': Some homeless people in Clark County say they feel overwhelmed by Point in Time count
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The muffled hum of hair clippers was the backdrop to a crowded church hall as homeless people lined up to get haircuts for the first time in months at a recent event. “It's been so long since I let anybody cut my hair," Vincent said with...
