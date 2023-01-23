Read full article on original website
'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)
Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him, and For Her Brother Hitting Him
Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about her difficult dating past with her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti. The exes and Laguna Beach co-stars have been reliving their time in high school on their Back to the Beach podcast, and in this week's episode, Stephen calls out Kristin for cheating on him while they were in their on-off teenage romance.
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Details Final Days Before Her Death and Her Groundbreaking Legacy (Exclusive)
Gone but never forgotten. Months after Anne Heche's shocking death, the late actress' best friend is reflecting on her indelible legacy and the void she's left behind. Heather Duffy spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi at a book signing event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, for Heche's posthumously published new memoir, Call Me Anne.
Meet Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Love Interest and 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Co-Star
While Pete Davidson's high-profile love life has been grabbing headlines for years, the whirlwind of media attention seems somewhat new for his new love interest -- Chase Sui Wonders, who is also his co-star their A24 horror comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies. The pair were spotted kissing each other as they...
Anna Sorokin to Film 'Delvey's Dinner Club' Series While on House Arrest
Anna Sorokin, who also uses the surname Delvey, is set to star in her own unscripted reality TV series while on house arrest in New York City, ET has confirmed. The convicted fraudster's intimate, invitation-only dinner series, which are hosted at her East Village apartment, will be the focus of Delvey's Dinner Club.
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Reunite, Sport Matching Outfits on Set of 'Wolves' Movie
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are back together on set -- and having a twinning moment. On Tuesday, Clooney, 61, and Pitt, 59, were spotted braving the chilly New York City weather as they filmed scenes for their upcoming Apple TV+ thriller, Wolves. The stars shared a bit of a...
Nia Long Recounts 'Charlie's Angels' Rejection for Franchise Producer Drew Barrymore
In another world, Nia Long was part of the iconic trio in the Charlie's Angels franchise. But in this world, the Best Man actress was rejected from the role due to her "sophisticated" eyebrows and age. The subject was brought up during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. Long cleared...
'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed
Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
Why 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Sold Her Pennsylvania Studio
Abby Lee Miller is moving on and moving away. The former Dance Moms star is sharing the news that she's sold her famous Abby Lee Dance Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Miller took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the sale and explain why she's decided to sell the studio, which will be turned into a daycare center.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos
Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
Nia Long Says She Has Her 'Eye on One Person' Romantically Following Ime Udoka Split
Nia Long is "so single," but that doesn't mean she's not keeping her eyes peeled. The You People star opened up to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous daytime talk show about enjoying the single life while also discussing the benefits and pitfalls of dating apps. Long revealed she's nervous about dating apps, but not before sharing there's someone out there who has her attention. Question is, who? She won't tell.
Blake Lively Starring in 'It Ends With Us' Adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Novel
Blake Lively will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us, ET confirmed Thursday. Hoover also announced the news on her Instagram. Lively will star as Lily Bloom, a small-town college graduate who moves to Boston with hopes of opening a flower shop. Justin Baldoni will direct the film, and star alongside Lively as Ryle Kincaid, the neurosurgeon Lily meets upon her arrival who has an aversion to serious romance.
Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Helping Inspire His Oscar-Nominated 'Elvis' Role
Giving credit where credit is due. Austin Butler is sharing his thanks for his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, when it comes to inspiring him to play Elvis Presley. Butler -- who was nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday for Best Actor for playing the King of Rock and Roll in the biopic Elvis -- was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times hours after the nominations were announced, and was asked about comments he's made regarding the inspiration for taking on the role.
Miranda Lambert Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With 'Main Squeeze' Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are going strong! On Thursday, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and they both took to Instagram to mark the occasion. Lambert shared several shots in honor of the big day, including one of her proudly holding up four fingers as McLoughlin kissed her...
Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and More Epic Looks from Paris Fashion Week!
Some hot haute couture! Paris Fashion Week has been in full swing, as models show off fresh looks on the runway, and stars flaunt some epic ensembles from the audience. From regal regalia to dramatic, over-the-top looks, celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron, Anne Hathaway and others have been hitting the red carpets in style in the City of Lights.
Meagan Good Calls Whoopi Goldberg 'Instrumental' in Her Divorce From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good is crediting her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, with helping her through her painful divorce from DeVon Franklin. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress was a guest The View, and she couldn't help but gush over the talk show's co-host. "I have to give you your flowers. You're so nurturing...
Shemar Moore Reenacts When He Was Turned Down by Alicia Keys
You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take -- and sometimes, you miss the ones you do! During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shemar Moore recalled his Soul Train hosting days where he met many a musical legend and even tried shooting his shot at one. Things didn't quite go as he planned, but it's still a fond memory for the 52-year-old celeb!
