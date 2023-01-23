ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)

Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
WUSA

'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed

Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
WUSA

Why 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Sold Her Pennsylvania Studio

Abby Lee Miller is moving on and moving away. The former Dance Moms star is sharing the news that she's sold her famous Abby Lee Dance Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Miller took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the sale and explain why she's decided to sell the studio, which will be turned into a daycare center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WUSA

Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
WUSA

Nia Long Says She Has Her 'Eye on One Person' Romantically Following Ime Udoka Split

Nia Long is "so single," but that doesn't mean she's not keeping her eyes peeled. The You People star opened up to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous daytime talk show about enjoying the single life while also discussing the benefits and pitfalls of dating apps. Long revealed she's nervous about dating apps, but not before sharing there's someone out there who has her attention. Question is, who? She won't tell.
WUSA

Blake Lively Starring in 'It Ends With Us' Adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Novel

Blake Lively will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us, ET confirmed Thursday. Hoover also announced the news on her Instagram. Lively will star as Lily Bloom, a small-town college graduate who moves to Boston with hopes of opening a flower shop. Justin Baldoni will direct the film, and star alongside Lively as Ryle Kincaid, the neurosurgeon Lily meets upon her arrival who has an aversion to serious romance.
WUSA

Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Helping Inspire His Oscar-Nominated 'Elvis' Role

Giving credit where credit is due. Austin Butler is sharing his thanks for his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, when it comes to inspiring him to play Elvis Presley. Butler -- who was nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday for Best Actor for playing the King of Rock and Roll in the biopic Elvis -- was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times hours after the nominations were announced, and was asked about comments he's made regarding the inspiration for taking on the role.
WUSA

Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and More Epic Looks from Paris Fashion Week!

Some hot haute couture! Paris Fashion Week has been in full swing, as models show off fresh looks on the runway, and stars flaunt some epic ensembles from the audience. From regal regalia to dramatic, over-the-top looks, celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron, Anne Hathaway and others have been hitting the red carpets in style in the City of Lights.
WUSA

Meagan Good Calls Whoopi Goldberg 'Instrumental' in Her Divorce From DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good is crediting her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, with helping her through her painful divorce from DeVon Franklin. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress was a guest The View, and she couldn't help but gush over the talk show's co-host. "I have to give you your flowers. You're so nurturing...
WUSA

Shemar Moore Reenacts When He Was Turned Down by Alicia Keys

You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take -- and sometimes, you miss the ones you do! During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shemar Moore recalled his Soul Train hosting days where he met many a musical legend and even tried shooting his shot at one. Things didn't quite go as he planned, but it's still a fond memory for the 52-year-old celeb!

Comments / 0

Community Policy